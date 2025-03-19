EquityZen Named “Best Retail Investment Platform” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityZen, the leading pre-IPO marketplace for individual accredited investors, today announced that it has been selected as winner of the “Best Retail Investment Platform” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today.

EquityZen’s marketplace connects buyers and sellers of shares in pre-IPO companies, making the private market accessible to accredited individual investors with one of the category’s lowest investment minimums of $5,000. EquityZen leverages its established network and reputation to offer curated investment offerings in leading venture backed technology companies to investors across industries like artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and fintech. By providing exclusive private market data and insights, EquityZen empowers clients to make informed decisions. The comprehensive investment platform delivers secure, compliant, fully streamlined processes and an intuitive, personalized interface. Guidance from private market investment specialists is also available.

As a private market leader, EquityZen has enabled over 44,000 company-approved private market investments in over 450 late-stage companies for their clients since 2013.

“EquityZen is opening up the private markets to the widest possible audience of investors and shareholders, not just the institutions who have always been able to invest in them. Companies are staying private longer than ever, making private market investing an essential component of a diversified portfolio,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Over the last decade, growth equity returns have moved to the private market, and EquityZen is answering the growing investor demand for private market access. By automating an antiquated offline process, EquityZen is leading the charge of building more efficient, cost-effective, and transparent private markets for investors of all sizes.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and many more.

“Our 710,000+ clients are predominantly individual investors, many of whom we’ve enabled to invest in late stage private companies for the first time. We believe the private market is the home of innovation and want to open investment access to as many investors as possible,” said Atish Davda, CEO and co-founder of EquityZen. “It’s an honor to be named ‘Best Retail Investment Platform’ by FinTech Breakthrough. We’ll continue to innovate and build a platform that can enable private markets for the public.”

EquityZen Inc. was awarded a 2024 Fintech Breakthrough Award by Tech Breakthrough LLC on March 19, 2025, based on the prior year and covering calendar year 2024, and has compensated FinTech Breakthrough LLC for use of its name and logo in connection with the award. FinTech Breakthrough LLC is a third party and has no affiliation with EquityZen.

