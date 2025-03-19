From the Podium to the Boardroom: Steve Mesler Launches MPG

CALGARY, Alberta, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Success is never a straight line—it is a journey filled with setbacks, challenges, and moments that demand extraordinary discipline, unwavering commitment, and a relentless pursuit of growth. Steve Mesler, Olympic gold medalist, entrepreneur, and global leader, knows this firsthand. Now, through Melser Performance Group (MPG), he is bringing those hard-earned lessons to senior business leaders striving to scale their impact, leadership, and success.

"Success isn’t something that just falls into place—you earn it by showing up, day in and day out, with no shortcuts,” said Mesler. “My mission is to help ambitious leaders take control of their own ‘Life Algorithm,’ make intentional choices, and build impactful, fulfilling careers and lives.”

What sets MPG apart is its unique fusion of Mesler’s elite athletic background, business expertise, and personal journey of mental health resilience. His coaching model goes beyond traditional methods, integrating performance psychology, leadership development, and high-performance team strategies to help executives achieve sustainable success with resilience, adaptability, and intentional growth.

“I’ve spent the past 30 years struggling and succeeding in high-performance environments with the best in the world in sports, business, and bureaucracy. I’m here to help executives find their peak performance and reach their goals at work, leadership, and life,” he said.

Mesler is also an in-demand keynote speaker and panelist, delivering powerful insights on leadership, resilience, performance, and entrepreneurship. Having consulted with billion-dollar corporations and served on high-profile boards, including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, he brings a unique perspective shaped by three Olympic Games, a historic gold medal win for the US bobsled team in 2010, and leadership at the highest levels of sport and business.

Beyond the boardroom, Mesler is a proven entrepreneur. He co-founded and led Classroom Champions, an edu-tech nonprofit that has, for over a decade, matched Olympians, Paralympians, and professional athletes with students across North America. Through a dedicated curriculum, the program translates lessons from the sports world—resilience, goal-setting, and teamwork—into life skills that help young people thrive. After raising over $60M in support and reaching over 5 million kids, he now serves as Board Chair, continuing to shape the future of mentorship in education.

For senior executives seeking a results-driven coaching experience, MPG offers a rare opportunity to learn from someone who has performed and won at the highest levels—both in sport and business. Mesler Performance Group offers executive and performance coaching, coaching and advisory support, workshops, retreats and keynote speaking services .

About Steve Mesler

Steve Mesler is a leader who’s pushed the limits in business and sport. Olympic gold medalist and successful founder turned executive & performance coach and board advisor. He’s dedicated to helping high performers unlock their potential and master their personal algorithms for success.

Having reached the top of his chosen field not once, but three times, Steve’s mission is to share the process of excellence and well-being with others.

With decades of professional and lived experience – including that Olympic crown in 2010 – Steve is the trusted partner for ambitious achievers committed to mastering the path to happiness, health, and success – one decision at a time. Watch Steve’s story: Meet Steve - Steve Mesler

