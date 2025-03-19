Zephyr Named “Best Wealth Management Company” in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market, today announced that Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), has been selected as winner of the “Best Wealth Management Company” award in the 9th annual FinTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Zephyr's breakthrough asset and wealth management software offers portfolio construction, proposal generation, advanced analytics, asset allocation, manager screening, risk analysis, portfolio performance and more. The company transforms multifaceted data into digestible intelligence and empowers investment professionals with financial technology to navigate bullish or bearish markets.

Zephyr’s ability to tap into market knowledge and insights ensures its technology remains relevant with essential and updated innovations. Zephyr’s team of investment management and product experts ensures subscribers can seamlessly deliver portfolio analysis and asset allocation strategies, manager research, investor risk tolerance, performance and more.

Wealth managers, financial advisors, trust officers and asset managers use Zephyr to propose a portfolio against a client’s current holdings, screen investment products, perform asset allocation modeling, build or modify model portfolios, improve on outdated performance reports, and prepare reports for a pension fund.

“Zephyr's asset and wealth management software has been a reliable and innovative mainstay in the financial services industry. Even though technology provides tools that help investors to manage their wealth, it’s important to remember that client needs are unique,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. “Zephyr employs and devises consumer-centric techniques into their technology to build better results and provide exceptional customer experience outcomes. We’re proud to recognize them with ‘Best Wealth Management Company’ for 2025.”

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize the FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more.

“Our solutions and services have been developed for managers and advisors to help them build wealth for their clients and fulfill their desire to create meaningful investor relationship experiences,” said Chris Volpe, Head of Zephyr and Director of Wealth Management Solutions. “We want to thank FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our long history and our continued commitment to developing solutions and features that will help to educate clients, involve them in the management of their own wealth and keep pace with the rapid pace of innovation.”

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.