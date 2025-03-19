Interactive exhibition showcasing Polish innovations premieres in Brussels

BRUSSELS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WłączeniPlus Foundation's "We Did It In Poland" campaign today announced the premiere launch of the interactive exhibition in Brussels which marked the beginning of the European phase campaign. The campaign promotes Poland as an innovative and dynamic country. It presents selected innovations – many of which have already found success abroad – that both Poles and Europeans can be proud of. The campaign was held under the patronage of the Polish Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Although Poland has been one of the fastest-growing economies in Europe among countries with a similar level of development for more than 35 years, this growth is mainly driven by local, often small and medium-sized companies. According to Poland’s National Centre for Research and Development, the nominal value of R&D expenditures increased nearly twelvefold between 2003 and 2023 – from EUR 1.08 billion to EUR 12.71 billion.

For example, PMR forecasts indicate that in 2024 the value of Poland’s cybersecurity market will be close to EUR 720 million, with revenues for the broader industry reaching up to EUR 2.87 billion. The Polish fintech sector is also experiencing significant growth – for the last years the number of fintech companies increased from 167 to 299, a rise of 79 per cent.

The aim of the "We Did It In Poland" campaign is, among other things, to reinforce Poland’s image as an innovative, dynamic, and modern country that makes a significant contribution to the development of the European Union. The campaign’s launch outside of Poland is tied to the opening of the interactive exhibition, the premiere of which took place on 19 March during an event organized in Brussel by Business & Science Poland, a campaign partner. The summit also provided an opportunity to discuss newly proposed strategies to strengthen the EU’s position in five key thematic areas: innovation, industry, financing, strategic value chains, and defence.

The interactive exhibition features a three-dimensional mock-up of Poland, complete with railway stations that showcase selected innovations of which both Poles and Europeans can be proud. One of the Polish innovators featured is Wilbert – Orlen. The exhibition will be on display for the coming weeks at the Business & Science office at Belliard 40.

