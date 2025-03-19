Global Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market to Reach New Heights by 2035, Driven by EAF and Energy Storage Demand

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Synthetic and Natural Graphite for Metallurgical Applications Market is experiencing significant growth due to rising demand for high-performance materials in steelmaking, foundries, and energy storage systems. Graphite plays a crucial role in metallurgical processes, acting as a key ingredient in electric arc furnaces (EAF), refractory applications, and non-ferrous metal casting.



In 2024, the market was primarily driven by the steel industry's shift towards electric arc furnaces (EAF) and advancements in synthetic graphite production techniques such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and high-temperature graphitization. The growing adoption of nano-graphite in metallurgy and increased recycling of graphite materials are emerging trends.



By 2035, sustainable graphite mining, circular economy models, and high-purity synthetic graphite production will be the market's core focus. Environmental regulations will drive investment in green mining practices and synthetic alternatives, particularly in Europe and North America. The market will also witness strong growth in energy storage applications, particularly in graphite anodes for lithium-ion batteries and supercapacitors.



Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the graphite market for metallurgical applications, driven by:

China's leadership in graphite mining and synthetic graphite production.

Strong steel and foundry industries in Japan, India, and South Korea.

Rising demand for graphite-based anode materials in lithium-ion batteries.

North America and Europe are also witnessing steady growth due to sustainability regulations, investment in electric arc furnaces (EAF), and the development of high-purity synthetic graphite production.

Recycling and Circular Economy in Graphite

The adoption of circular economy models in graphite production is transforming the market. Companies are recycling graphite from used electrodes, anode materials, and foundry applications to reduce environmental impact and ensure a sustainable supply chain. Advancements in purification technologies are making recycled graphite a viable alternative to virgin materials, particularly in high-performance metallurgical applications.

Increasing Adoption of Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) in Steel Production

The shift from basic oxygen furnaces (BOF) to electric arc furnaces (EAF) is a key driver for synthetic graphite demand. EAF technology is more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly, requiring high-quality graphite electrodes for efficient operation. Governments and steelmakers are investing in EAF capacity to align with global decarbonization efforts.

Environmental Regulations Impacting Natural Graphite Mining

Stringent environmental regulations on mining activities are limiting the expansion of natural graphite production, particularly in China and Europe. Concerns over water pollution, deforestation, and carbon emissions are pushing industries to adopt synthetic graphite and recycled alternatives. However, higher production costs for synthetic graphite remain a challenge.

Advancements in Nano-Graphite Applications in Metallurgy

The emergence of nano-graphite materials is opening new opportunities in high-performance metallurgy. Nano-graphite enhances material strength, thermal conductivity, and lubrication properties in steelmaking, foundries, and refractory applications. Ongoing R&D in nanomaterials will further expand its role in advanced metallurgical processes.

Key Players of the Market include:

SGL Carbon

GrafTech International Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

HEG Limited

Resonac Holdings

SEC Carbon, Ltd.

EPM Group

BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Asbury Carbons

Key Topics Covered:



1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Sustainable Mining Practices for Natural Graphite

1.1.2 Advancements in Synthetic Graphite Production

1.1.2.1 Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

1.1.2.2 High-Temperature Graphitization

1.1.3 Nano-Graphite Applications in Metallurgy

1.1.4 Recycling and Circular Economy in Graphite

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.3 Patent Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Environmental Regulations Impacting Mining and Production

1.4.2 Policies Promoting Sustainable Practices

1.4.3 Compliance Standards for Steel and Foundry Graphite Applications

1.5 Case Studies

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview



2. Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Application)

2.1 Application Segment Summary

2.2 Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Application)

2.2.1 Steel Production

2.2.1.1 Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF)

2.2.1.2 Basic Oxygen Furnaces (BOF)

2.2.1.3 Secondary Metallurgy

2.2.2 Foundry Applications

2.2.2.1 Iron Casting

2.2.2.1.1 Grey Iron

2.2.2.1.2 Ductile Iron

2.2.2.2 Non-Ferrous Metal Casting

2.2.2.2.1 Aluminum

2.2.2.2.2 Copper

2.2.3 Refractory Applications

2.2.3.1 Furnace Linings

2.2.3.2 Crucibles and Molds

2.2.3.3 High-Temperature Insulation

2.2.4 Energy Storage Systems

2.2.4.1 Anode Materials for Batteries

2.2.4.2 Supercapacitors

2.2.5 Lubricants and Coatings



3. Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Products)

3.1 Product Segment Summary

3.2 Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Product)

3.2.1 Natural Graphite

3.2.1.1 Flake Graphite

3.2.1.2 Amorphous Graphite

3.2.1.3 Vein Graphite

3.2.2 Synthetic Graphite

3.2.2.1 Graphite Electrodes

3.2.2.2 Graphitized Petroleum Coke

3.2.2.3 Carbon Blocks

3.3 Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Purity Level)

3.3.1 High-Purity Graphite

3.3.2 Medium-Purity Graphite

3.3.3 Low-Purity Graphite

3.4 Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Form)

3.4.1 Powder

3.4.2 Granules

3.4.3 Blocks

3.4.4 Others



4. Synthetic and Natural Graphite Market for Metallurgical Applications (by Region)



5. Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Next Frontiers

5.2 Geographic Assessment

5.3 Company Profiles

SGL Carbon

GrafTech International Ltd.

Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.

HEG Limited

Resonac Holdings Corporation

SEC Carbon, Ltd.

EPM Group

BTR New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Asbury Carbons

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fnt3xm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.