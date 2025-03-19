North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Report with Growth Forecasts for 2025-2030

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Volumetric Infusion Pumps, Syringe Infusion Pumps), Disease Indication (Chemotherapy), End-Use, and Region with Growth Forecasts, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market was valued at USD 4.45 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 7.06 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.1%.

This growth is attributed to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases such as respiratory diseases, stroke, diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, wherein cardiovascular disease is the major cause of death in Europe and North America. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, an estimated 129 million people in the US have at least one major chronic disease. Intravenous infusion pumps ensure controlled, regulated, & error-free delivery of nutrients and medications while treating patients via radiation therapy or chemotherapy, as these are very complex processes and require precise dosages of medication. The use of these pumps helps in reducing errors during administration, as medication errors are the most common types of errors and cannot be taken carelessly while handling patients with chronic diseases.



There is a need for advanced delivery systems that are safer, more efficient, and standardized. The introduction of smart infusion pumps or next-generation intravenous pumps is imparting greater growth opportunities for the overall pump market. Smart pumps are infusion devices that are embedded with a computer software system aimed at decreasing drug dosing errors through the presence of drug libraries, ensuring safe medication administration. For instance, in April 2024, Mackenzie Health in Canada became the first healthcare system to implement BD Alaris EMR Interoperability, enabling two-way communication between IV infusion pumps and electronic medical records (EMRs). This advancement eliminates the need for manual programming, significantly reducing medication administration errors while improving workflow efficiency. Studies show an 86% reduction in keystrokes needed for infusion programming. Such smart infusion technologies are driving market growth by increasing hospital demand for interoperable and automated IV pumps.



Regulatory approvals of advanced infusion pump technologies are a key market driver for the intravenous infusion pump market, improving patient safety, efficiency, and connectivity in healthcare settings. For instance, in April 2024, Baxter International Inc. recently received FDA 510(k) clearance for its Novum IQ large volume infusion pump with Dose IQ Safety Software, expanding its Novum IQ Infusion Platform. This integrated system, which includes both large volume and syringe pumps, allows clinicians to use a single, connected platform across multiple care settings, enhancing workflow efficiency and reducing medication errors. As hospitals increasingly adopt smart, interoperable infusion technologies, demand for next-generation IV pumps is expected to grow significantly.



North America And Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at regional & country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the North America and Europe intravenous infusion pumps market report on the basis of product, disease indication, end-use, and region.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence to enable effective decision-making.

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030.

Growth opportunities and trend analyses.

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment.

Competition strategy and market share analysis.

Product innovation listings for you to stay ahead of the curve.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Europe, North America



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.2.1. Product Segment

2.2.2. Disease Indication Segment

2.2.3. End-use Segment

2.2.4. Regional Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market driver analysis

3.2.1.1. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.2. Technological advancements in infusion pumps

3.2.1.3. Rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps

3.2.2. Market restraint analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of reimbursement

3.2.2.2. Increasing product recalls

3.3. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Product Dashboard

4.2. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Product Movement Analysis

4.3. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Product, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Volumetric Infusion Pumps

4.5. Syringe Infusion Pumps

4.6. Ambulatory Infusion Pumps

4.7. Patient-Controlled Analgesia Infusion Pumps

4.8. Implantable Infusion Pumps

4.9. Others



Chapter 5. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Disease Indication Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Disease Indication Dashboard

5.2. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Disease Indication Movement Analysis

5.3. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Disease Indication, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Chemotherapy

5.5. Diabetes

5.6. Gastroenterology

5.7. Analgesia/Pain Management

5.8. Pediatrics/Neonatology

5.9. Hematology

5.10. Others



Chapter 6. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: End-use Dashboard

6.2. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: End-use Movement Analysis

6.3. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End-use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Hospitals

6.5. Homecare

6.6. Others



Chapter 7. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Product, Disease Indication, and End-use

7.1. North America and Europe Intravenous Infusion Pumps Market: Regional Dashboard

7.2. Market Size & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Manufacturers

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

8.3.2. Key customers

8.3.3. Key company market share analysis, 2024

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen

Fresenius Kabi

ICU Medical, Inc. (Smiths Medical)

Micrel Medical Devices

Boston Scientific Corporation

BD

Terumo Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co.

Moog Inc.

IRadimed Corporation

CODAN Companies

Arcomed

