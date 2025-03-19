Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Market to Grow by $2.375 Billion - GAI Opens Doors to Experimental Music Genres and Algorithmic Soundscapes

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music was valued at US$642.8 Million in 2024 and is projected to reach US$3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 29.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



Generative Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing music composition by enabling the creation of original, high-quality musical pieces with minimal human intervention. Traditionally, music production requires significant time, resources, and creative expertise. However, generative AI tools leverage deep learning algorithms to analyze existing music libraries, identify patterns, and generate new compositions in various genres and styles. These tools can produce melodies, harmonies, and even lyrics that are tailored to specific moods, themes, or cultural contexts, making them invaluable for artists, producers, and content creators.





The growth in the Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music market is driven by several factors, including the increasing demand for personalized music experiences, the proliferation of digital content creation, and advancements in AI technologies. Streaming platforms and music production studios are adopting AI tools to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver innovative content to their audiences. The rise of independent artists and content creators seeking accessible and customizable music solutions has further fueled market growth.



Additionally, consumer preferences for immersive and interactive audio experiences are encouraging the adoption of AI in applications such as gaming, virtual reality, and live streaming. Advancements in machine learning algorithms and cloud computing have made generative AI tools more powerful and accessible, driving widespread adoption across industries. Furthermore, the integration of AI with traditional music production tools and platforms has streamlined workflows, enabling faster and more creative outputs. These factors collectively highlight the transformative impact of generative AI on the music industry, paving the way for a dynamic and innovative future.



Why are Streaming Platforms and Content Creators Turning to Generative AI?



Streaming platforms and independent content creators are rapidly adopting generative AI to meet the growing demand for personalized and diverse music. AI algorithms enable streaming services to curate playlists based on user preferences, enhancing customer satisfaction and retention. Moreover, these platforms utilize generative AI to analyze listener data and predict emerging trends, ensuring they stay ahead in a competitive market. Personalized soundtracks, powered by generative AI, are becoming a staple feature of streaming platforms, offering users an immersive and tailored listening experience.



Content creators, including YouTubers, podcasters, and social media influencers, are leveraging generative AI to access affordable and royalty-free music for their projects. AI tools allow them to customize tracks to suit their content, ensuring alignment with branding and messaging goals. Additionally, the ability to generate background music and soundscapes in real time is revolutionizing live streaming and interactive media, providing audiences with dynamic audio experiences. As digital media consumption continues to rise, generative AI is playing an increasingly vital role in catering to the diverse needs of streaming platforms and creators alike.



What Role Does Generative AI Play in Enhancing Music Education and Collaboration?



Generative AI is transforming music education by providing aspiring musicians with innovative tools to learn, practice, and compose. AI-driven platforms can generate customized exercises, analyze performances, and offer real-time feedback, enabling students to improve their skills more effectively. Virtual tutors powered by generative AI simulate one-on-one instruction, adapting to individual learning styles and progress rates. These tools democratize access to high-quality music education, making it accessible to learners worldwide.



Collaboration is another area where generative AI is making a significant impact. Musicians and producers from different parts of the world can use AI-powered platforms to co-create music in real time, overcoming geographical and logistical barriers. AI tools also assist in language translation for lyrics and adapting compositions to local cultural nuances, fostering global collaboration and inclusivity. Furthermore, generative AI enables artists to experiment with new genres and styles, broadening their creative horizons. This seamless integration of technology into music education and collaboration is fostering a new era of creativity and connectivity within the industry.



Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Aiva Technologies, Apple, Inc., Boomy, Google DeepMind, IBM Corporation and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Segments

Component (AI Music Software, AI Music Services)

Application (Automated Music Composition Application, Music Arrangement & Orchestration Application, Music Personalization & Recommendation Application, Music Style Transfer & Remixing Application, Sound Synthesis & Design Application, Other Applications)

End-Use (Music Production & Recording End-Use, Film & Television End-Use, Video Games & Interactive Entertainment End-Use, Advertising & Marketing End-Use, Music Education & Training End-Use, Streaming Services & Music Platforms End-Use, Other End-Uses)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $642.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3000 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 29.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Generative AI Fuels Growth in Personalized Music Recommendation Platforms

AI-Powered Composition Tools Redefine Opportunities for Independent and Emerging Artists

Increased Demand for AI-Generated Background Scores Drives Media and Gaming Adoption

AI-Driven Remixing and Mashup Tools Revolutionize Music Production and Fan Engagement

Generative AI Strengthens the Case for Bespoke Soundtrack Creation in Commercial Projects

AI-Enhanced Lyric Generation Tools Transform Songwriting Across Diverse Genres

Focus on Copyright and Licensing Issues Influences Generative AI Applications in Music

Seamless Integration with Streaming Services Sustains Growth in AI-Powered Music Discovery

Mood-Based Playlist Curation Gains Momentum with AI-Driven Sentiment Analysis

Generative AI Unlocks New Possibilities in Adaptive Music for Virtual and Augmented Reality

AI-Driven Vocal Synthesis Expands Branding and Creative Potential for Music Artists

Automation in Music Production Propels Efficiency and Reduces Turnaround Times

Data Privacy and Licensing Concerns Shape AI Adoption in the Music Industry

Generative AI Opens Doors to Experimental Music Genres and Algorithmic Soundscapes

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS:Some of the 52 companies featured in this Generative Artificial Intelligence in Music market report

Aiva Technologies

Apple, Inc.

Boomy

Google DeepMind

IBM Corporation

Mubert

Shutterstock

Sony Group Corporation

Soundful, Inc.

Stability AI Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iuhvq0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment