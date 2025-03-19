ExoraPad’s AI-Driven Launchpad Soars, Presale Surpasses 70% of Softcap

CORK, Ireland, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ExoraPad , the first AI-powered Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform exclusively built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), has quickly captured significant attention in the crypto community.

The ongoing presale for ExoraPad’s native token, $EXP, has surged past 70% of its softcap in just days, reflecting immense confidence from the XRP community.

ExoraPad Revolutionizes Token Launches

ExoraPad is positioned as a game-changer for the XRPL ecosystem by combining advanced artificial intelligence technology with blockchain infrastructure.

The platform specializes in launching rigorously vetted Real World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and top tier Web3 projects.

Unlike traditional launchpads, ExoraPad leverages cutting-edge AI algorithms to ensure only high-quality projects make it onto the platform, drastically reducing risks typically associated with early-stage investments.

Why the Presale is Creating a Buzz

The rapid uptake of the $EXP token during the presale highlights investor interest in innovative solutions that significantly lower risk and improve the quality of project offerings. Early adopters recognize the potential of

ExoraPad's approach, which integrates AI-driven due diligence, predictive analytics, and fraud detection mechanisms to secure investment opportunities.

With limited token availability during the presale, potential investors are rushing to secure their share of the $EXP tokens, sensing an opportunity that could potentially yield substantial returns as ExoraPad expands.

What Makes $EXP Tokens Valuable?

ExoraPad’s $EXP tokens offer significant utilities designed to foster long-term growth and value appreciation, including:

Early Access: Holders enjoy priority participation in carefully vetted AI-backed projects.

Holders enjoy priority participation in carefully vetted AI-backed projects. Staking Rewards: Investors can earn passive income through attractive staking opportunities.

Investors can earn passive income through attractive staking opportunities. Governance Rights: Token holders play an integral role in decision-making processes within ExoraPad's decentralized governance model.

Token holders play an integral role in decision-making processes within ExoraPad's decentralized governance model. Fee Sharing: Holders benefit directly from platform success by receiving 70% of fees generated.

How to Join the ExoraPad Presale

Interested participants can join the ongoing presale in a few easy steps:

Acquire XRP from reputable exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.

Transfer XRP to a compatible, non-custodial XRP wallet such as Xaman, Trust Wallet, or Ledger.

Visit ExoraPad’s presale portal at exorapad.com/presale .

. Follow instructions on the website to send XRP to the presale address.

Tokens will be automatically airdropped to your wallet following the conclusion of the presale.



ExoraPad’s Long-Term Vision

With a roadmap aimed at transforming the XRPL ecosystem, ExoraPad’s presale success sets a robust foundation for future growth. As adoption of AI in blockchain continues to grow, ExoraPad is strategically positioned to lead this emerging trend, offering substantial upside potential for early investors.

Join ExoraPad’s vibrant community today and secure your $EXP tokens ahead of what could be one of XRP Ledger's most impactful launches.

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

