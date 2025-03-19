Halo Service Solutions Appoints Jack Parsons as Official Ambassador

LONDON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halo Service Solutions is excited to announce the appointment of Jack Parsons as Halo's Official Ambassador.

This strategic role is designed to amplify Halo's engagement with younger demographics and reinforce its position as a leader in innovative service solutions.

Jack Parsons is an energetic, ambitious, and kind-hearted entrepreneur, renowned for his leadership and his knack for making things happen. As CEO of Youth Group, Jack has grown the organisation into a vibrant community that includes 1.8 million young people and 100,000 businesses, significantly impacting the UK's youth employment landscape. Under his leadership, Youth Group has helped over 105,000 young individuals find jobs and mentorship, earning a place as #25 in the UK's Top 100 Startups.

His accolades include being named the UK’s Kindest Leader by the Financial Times, Most Connected Young Entrepreneur, and Digital Leader of the Year. A LinkedIn Top Voice in the UK, Jack is a prominent figure in discussions about work, money, and health. With roots in Essex and a passion born from his own challenges with social mobility and career support, Jack is driven to help others succeed in their career paths.

In his role as Youth Ambassador, Jack Parsons will leverage his expertise and influence to promote Halo’s initiatives and drive greater involvement with youth-centric programs. His activities will include leading dynamic workshops, delivering inspirational keynote speeches, and utilizing his substantial social media following to enhance Halo's visibility and impact within the youth community.

Paul Hamilton, Founder and CEO of Halo Service Solutions , said: "Jack’s energetic approach and proven leadership make him the ideal choice to help us inspire and connect with the next generation. His deep understanding of youth culture and his ability to turn bold ideas into reality will be invaluable as we expand our reach and impact."

Jack Parsons, responding to his new role, stated: "I am thrilled to represent Halo and Paul and look forward to contributing to their visionary work. Together, we will create new opportunities and build a vibrant community of young innovators."

This appointment marks the beginning of a series of initiatives planned over the next year to strengthen Halo's community connections and drive meaningful engagement.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8a0434f1-0138-46a1-bc54-52c3623a64db