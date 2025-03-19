Woodwork Amsterdam Founder Throws Light on Why Most Brand Content Feels the Same and How to Break Free

Amsterdam, Netherlands, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every day, audiences are bombarded with a relentless stream of brand messages. From sleek product unveilings to influencer-sponsored posts, social media feeds and digital platforms are drowning in a flood of indistinguishable content. The colors may change, and the logos might differ, yet, much of this content is just a rehashed version of what one has already seen.

This saturation has a source: an industry-wide obsession with quantity over quality. With brands under pressure to maximize reach, creative originality has taken a backseat. The result of this is a marketing landscape where the real impact is sacrificed at the cost of efficiency, and brands struggle to differentiate themselves from the noise.

The rise of artificial intelligence has only accelerated this trend. Automated content creation tools can churn out copy, images, and even videos at a pace one couldn’t even imagine; an easier pathway for brands to flood the digital space. While AI offers clear advantages of speed, cost-effectiveness, and data-driven personalization, the main concern remains commoditizing creativity.

Marvin Koppejan, founder and director of design agency Woodwork Amsterdam, sees this issue firsthand. “I think for quick turnarounds, AI is a good tool,” he says. “But when you prioritize speed over depth, you end up with the obvious—content that looks and feels the same. The technique becomes the purpose rather than the message itself. And that’s when we lose the opportunity to create something that can truly resonate with the brand.”

Koppejan compares today’s content landscape to a world where everyone relies on a microwave for meals. Sure, you get something fast, and it looks good enough. But it lacks the richness, the depth, and the story of a meal prepared by a chef who curates ingredients and lets flavors develop over time.

The problem, he argues, isn’t just AI. It is the mindset that values immediate results over the creative journey. “Nowadays, both brands and marketing agencies want the end product—images, videos, etc.—as fast as possible,” he explains. “If you take too many shortcuts, the final result will lack substance.”

This rush for speed and convenience means that businesses are willing to compromise on their brand’s identity. Logos are chosen from templates. Marketing campaigns borrow the same tired tropes. Branding, which should be an expression of a company’s unique mission, is now being diluted into a sea of indistinguishable content.

Woodwork Amsterdam approaches branding with a different mindset. Koppejan describes its role as that of a ‘syrup’ in a brand’s overall campaign: an essence that seeps into every aspect, from advertising to visual identity. It strives to create a rich and cohesive message rather than a watered-down blend of generic ideas.

This philosophy was exemplified in Woodwork’s recent work on the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix project. The goal was not just to create visually stunning content but to craft a long-term strategic vision—one that utilized creative storytelling to cement the event’s identity as a premier global spectacle.

Koppejan adds, “We started this journey in 2023 but the job is far from over, in fact, we have continued this project for both 2024 and now 2025. We may have set the bar in 2023 creating some great content, a compelling story, and a strong brand presence, but now we are building upon that story taking into consideration the changing times of the sport. Finding new and exciting angles not only makes the content stand out but leads to an ever-evolving and truly timeless project.”

Similarly, Woodwork is partnering with a cutting-edge rocket company in its early stages, tasked with developing fully reusable rockets. “They’re still in a very early stage of development,” says Koppejan. “We support CEOs in realizing their own visions in a way that the whole world can grab on and join for the ride. In this scenario, we helped them visualize their long-term vision of cleaning up space and reaching the moon. We helped propel the company internally while also attracting investors and increasing market share.” This type of storytelling, using CGI and immersive experiences, allows brands to do more than just say what they are.

One of the biggest challenges creative agencies face is helping businesses understand the real value of high-quality content. In an industry obsessed with cheap, fast, and easy solutions, companies often see content creation as a transaction—spend X amount, receive a video, a post, or an ad in return.

Koppejan challenges this thinking. “The question shouldn’t just be, ‘How much will this cost me?’” he says. “It should be, ‘What is the cost of true impact?’ We often find that companies overstep the process. They look at a polished but generic template, think ‘That looks professional,’ and just go with it. The process isn’t linear, and the cost of creativity and impact cannot always be neatly priced into hours or a fixed budget.” As per the founder, brands that invest in long-term creative strategies see returns that go beyond ‘likes’ and ‘shares.’ They build lasting emotional connections with their audience.

Automation and the push for high-volume content at low costs may have made it easier than ever to create content, but the companies that truly want to stand out will be those that take the time to craft meaningful, visionary narratives. And that’s something no algorithm can replicate.

