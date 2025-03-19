Hola Prime Unveils Enhanced Compliance Review Framework to Strengthen Fair Trading Practices

NEW YORK, NY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hola Prime has presented a major enhancement to its compliance framework, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and accountability in proprietary trading. As regulators and market participants call for greater compliance, Hola Prime has implemented a robust monitoring system to uphold fair and ethical trading practices.





Hola Prime's compliance structure is a 24/7 Compliance Review system designed to ensure fair and ethical trading practices. A dedicated compliance team actively monitors trade execution, fund allocation, and reviews trader activity in real-time, preventing potential market manipulation and irregularities. Each trader undergoes an extensive review before being funded, eliminating any potential exploitation of loopholes and ensuring that all profits stem from genuine, skill-based trading rather than artificial tactics.

Risk management is another pillar of Hola Prime's approach. The internal audit team conducts continuous assessments and reviews of financial stability and risk exposure, identifying potential compliance gaps before they escalate. Proprietary trading firms often operate in a grey area, but Hola Prime's commitment to stringent internal audits ensures accountability in every aspect of its operations. By proactively addressing risks, the firm provides a stable and predictable environment for traders.

Payouts, often a contentious issue in prop trading, undergo a rigorous reconciliation process at Hola Prime. Each transaction is subject to dual-layer approval to prevent unauthorized withdrawals. The firm prioritizes liquidity planning, ensuring that reserves are always maintained to facilitate seamless trader payouts. This includes a rapid withdrawal system, enabling traders to access their earnings within an hour. Collaborations with leading payment service providers such as Rise and multiple cryptocurrency networks further optimize transaction efficiency, ensuring smooth and reliable fund transfers.

Hola Prime's simulated-to-live trading model serves as an additional safeguard. This system enables real-time risk assessment and seamless order execution, leveraging advanced algorithms and a parallel liquidity infrastructure. By minimizing execution lag and monitoring market exposure, the firm mitigates risk while maintaining optimal trade flow. Regular IT security audits further bolster these measures, ensuring that system access and transactions remain secure and compliant with international cybersecurity standards.

One of the most unique aspects of Hola Prime's compliance strategy is its approach to trader monitoring. The firm conducts in-depth evaluations of trading patterns, ensuring that no participant engages in practices that could compromise market integrity. This includes monitoring order flow management, identifying discrepancies in trading behavior, and preventing activities that may indicate manipulation.

Transparency is a cornerstone of Hola Prime's operational philosophy. Every financial decision, from earnings allocation to trader payouts, is backed by structured financial planning and accountability measures. The firm's daily financial comparisons ensure that payouts for the next day are planned well in advance, with funds being kept separately to meet all the liabilities of the next day. In addition, an extra reserve of 35% is also kept as cushion funds, to make provision for any unforeseen expenses.

Hola Prime also places a strong emphasis on compliance with global anti-money laundering (AML) protocols. A robust Know Your Customer (KYC) and AML framework ensures that only legitimate traders participate on the platform, reducing the risk of fraudulent activities. The firm conducts thorough background checks and transaction monitoring, preventing any attempts at money laundering or financial misconduct. By prioritizing trader integrity over sheer numbers, Hola Prime fosters a responsible trading community where only serious traders thrive.

The company's dedication to transparency is further exemplified through its industry-leading Price Transparency Report. This report offers a tick-by-tick comparison of Hola Prime's pricing against industry benchmarks, allowing traders to independently verify execution quality. Forex markets, known for their decentralized nature and price discrepancies, often leave traders questioning the fairness of their trades. Hola Prime's proactive approach addresses this concern, providing a publicly available record of price movements that reinforces trust and accountability.

Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Risk and Compliance at Hola Prime, highlights the importance of financial prudence in the firm's approach. "We don't just aim to be profitable; we aim to be sustainable. Our liquidity planning ensures that trader payouts are secured in advance, preventing any shocks. We maintain separate accounts for company expenses and trader funds, reinforcing integrity at every level."

Another crucial component of Hola Prime's compliance framework is its approach to liquidity and order flow management. The firm ensures that the gap between simulated and live trading execution remains under two minutes, maintaining efficiency while reducing market impact. Exposure limits are meticulously calculated, taking into account actual cash reserves, liabilities, and additional financial cushions. By capping risk exposure in accordance with its financial standing, the firm ensures that it never overextends its market position.

Technology plays a vital role in Hola Prime's compliance-driven ecosystem. From automated risk assessments to real-time transaction monitoring, the firm leverages advanced software to enhance its oversight capabilities. System checks and IT audits are conducted regularly, reinforcing data security and ensuring seamless trading operations.

Somesh Kapuria, CEO of Hola Prime, believes that trust is the key to long-term success in prop trading. "Our traders deserve to know how we operate. We don't believe in hiding behind complex structures or ambiguous policies. Transparency isn't just a marketing term for us - it's the foundation of our business. By implementing rigorous compliance standards, we ensure that Hola Prime remains a trusted platform where traders can focus on their craft without concerns over financial mismanagement."

In an industry often marred by uncertainty, Hola Prime stands as a beacon of reliability. Its stringent compliance measures, robust financial planning, and unwavering commitment to transparency set it apart as a leader in ethical prop trading. With its structured approach to governance, the firm is proving that self-regulation, when done right, can be just as effective as formal oversight—if not more so. For traders seeking a platform built on trust and accountability, Hola Prime continues to raise the bar.

