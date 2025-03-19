Take a Deep Dive into School District Inequality in New Book: JUST A THOUGHT ABOUT SOCIAL JUSTICE

Charleston, SC, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The topic of social justice has been on the minds of every American throughout the past decade. From those who call for changes in society that improve the standing of the underprivileged to those who worry about people scamming the government for free handouts, there is no end to opinions on the topic. Author and educator Penny M. Closser believes some clear perspective—based on data and the real experiences of those growing up in inner city school districts—can help shed some light on the matter, particularly on how education disparities impact communities.

Just a Thought About Social Justice is an important contribution to our understanding of the complex issues that keep some school districts far ahead and others behind in academic performance and life outcomes. It uncovers the significant differences between schools in suburban and urban areas—how they are funded and managed, how curriculum is often more than fifty years behind in inner-city districts, and how educational reform can save and improve millions of lives. It also discusses the ways communities try to help—from how districts can pursue support from the government to how churches and charitable organizations help bridge the gap on behalf of students and educators.

Closser, a St. Louis native, grew up in the school’s public school system, later earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Her life is a testament to the importance of social justice, and her academic achievements speak to the perspective and wisdom she brings to the discussion. With social justice an increasingly important part of policy and funding conversations, this book is a timely read that will challenge readers to dig deeper, understand the problems and solutions more comprehensively, enhance their perceptions, and build a better world.

Just a Thought About Social Justice is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author:

Penny M. Closser is a native of St. Louis, Missouri. A product of the city’s public school system, Closser went on to achieve a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri-St. Louis and a master’s from the University of Phoenix. As a result of her experiences, she is passionate about social justice and equity in the education system. Her work is influenced by her close-knit family, including her three siblings and two nephews. Closser resides in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

