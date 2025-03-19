ThoughtSpot Appoints Micheline Nijmeh as Chief Marketing Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot , the AI-native Intelligence Platform, has announced the appointment of Micheline Nijmeh as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Reporting to CEO Ketan Karkhanis, this strategic appointment to the leadership team underscores ThoughtSpot’s commitment to disrupting the old ways of business intelligence and empowering every decision maker with the power of data.

Nijmeh is a seasoned marketing executive known for her data-driven approach, with a proven track record of building brands and driving transformation and growth at industry-leading companies, including ZScaler, Salesforce, and Xactly. Most recently she served as CMO at JFrog (Nasdaq: FROG) where she joined the company during its IPO and played a key role in driving its post-IPO growth, market expansion, and brand evolution. Nijmeh has been recognized as Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Women of Influence, a testament to her leadership and dedication to driving impact and diversity in technology.

"Micheline has helped shape some of the most transformative companies across multiple industries," said Ketan Karkhanis, Chief Executive Officer at ThoughtSpot. "Her deep expertise in data-driven marketing across both enterprise and product-led-growth motions, combined with her proven track record of crafting impactful go-to-market strategies, make her the ideal CMO to help define the future of the autonomous enterprise and drive the intelligence imperative forward for our customers.”

In her new role, Nijmeh will spearhead ThoughtSpot’s global marketing strategy and end-to-end customer journey, focusing on increasing brand awareness and driving significant market growth across core markets.

“I am thrilled to join ThoughtSpot at this pivotal moment. In today’s dynamic market, leveraging data and AI is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity. Yet, many organizations are still grappling with fragmented data and limited access to actionable insights,” said Micheline Nijmeh, Chief Marketing Officer at ThoughtSpot. “ThoughtSpot’s complete intelligence platform sets it apart as a democratizing force, empowering everyone from the data analyst building models, to the C-Suite executive preparing for board meetings. I look forward to amplifying ThoughtSpot’s impact of bringing this transformative power to every customer.”

Nijmeh joins ThoughtSpot after the company posted significant fiscal growth in Fiscal Year 2024, closing with 40% year-over-year SaaS growth and more than doubling its monthly active users. ThoughtSpot also unveiled a significant expansion to the company’s artificial intelligence capabilities with the launch of Spotter , an agentic AI analyst, followed by the launch of Analyst Studio , a creator space that empowers data teams to get data ready for AI and analytics.

In the last year, ThoughtSpot has bolstered its senior leadership, including Ketan Karkhanis as Chief Executive Officer, Brad Roberts as Chief Financial Officer, Ahmed Quadri as Chief Customer Officer, Anthony Lee-Masis as Chief Information Security Officer, and Francois Lopitaux as SVP and General Manager of Emerging Technologies and Products.

About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the AI-native Intelligence Platform for every enterprise. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by empowering everyone to explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. With ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, every user can confidently generate answers from their business data at every point of decisioning. The platform’s unified capabilities, along with our agentic AI analyst, Spotter , enable users to create precise, transparent, personalized, and actionable insights with enterprise grade trust, security, and scale. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For developers, ThoughtSpot Embedded offers a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like NVIDIA, Hilton Worldwide, Capital One and Huel rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Lindsay Noonan

Director of Communications, ThoughtSpot

press@thoughtspot.com