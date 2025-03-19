Alliance Witan PLC - Annual Financial Report and Notice of Meeting

Alliance Witan PLC

LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55

19 March 2025

Annual Report and Notice of 2025 Annual General Meeting

Further to the release of Alliance Witan PLC (the ‘Company’) Annual Results on 7 March 2025, the Company announces that it has now published the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 (the ‘Annual Report’) which also includes the Notice of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.

A copy of the Annual Report is now available on the Company’s website at https://www.alliancewitan.com/documents

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1R, a copy of the Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary