Generative Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services Strategic Business Report 2025: Global Market to Grow by $16.2 Billion During 2024-2030, Expansion of AI Chatbots Creates New Opportunities

The global market for Generative Artificial Intelligence in Financial Services was valued at US$2.7 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$18.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 38.7% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the financial services sector by fundamentally altering how institutions operate, make decisions, and serve customers. This advanced technology is capable of analyzing vast amounts of structured and unstructured data to generate meaningful insights, detect patterns, and even create new data, such as predictive models and risk assessments. Similarly, in fraud detection, generative AI simulates potential attack scenarios, enabling financial institutions to proactively identify vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses.

What are the Key Growth Drivers Behind the Market's Expansion?



The growth in the generative artificial intelligence in financial services market is driven by a confluence of technological advancements, operational demands, and changing consumer preferences. One of the key drivers is the increasing complexity of financial markets, which requires sophisticated tools capable of analyzing and generating actionable insights from vast amounts of data.

The demand for personalized financial solutions, such as custom-tailored investment plans and dynamic loan products, is also pushing institutions to adopt generative AI. Regulatory compliance pressures have further accelerated the adoption of AI, as institutions seek to automate and enhance the accuracy of compliance procedures to meet stringent legal standards. The rise of digital-first banking, fueled by mobile platforms and fintech innovations, is compelling traditional institutions to embrace generative AI to stay competitive.

Another critical factor is the integration of AI with blockchain and quantum computing technologies, which is driving new applications in areas such as secure cross-border transactions and quantum-resistant financial modeling. Consumer behavior trends, including the preference for real-time financial interactions and self-service tools, are encouraging financial institutions to deploy generative AI solutions to meet these expectations. Together, these drivers underscore the transformative potential of generative AI in financial services, ensuring robust market growth and a paradigm shift in how the industry operates.



What Role Does Technology Play in Driving AI Adoption in Finance?



The technological advancements underpinning generative AI have been instrumental in accelerating its adoption across financial services. Innovations in deep learning architectures, including transformer models and generative adversarial networks (GANs), have enabled AI systems to generate highly complex outputs such as dynamic risk models, customized investment portfolios, and predictive analytics with unparalleled accuracy. Cloud computing has further democratized access to these technologies, allowing financial institutions of all sizes to deploy AI-driven solutions without the burden of extensive on-premise infrastructure. The integration of blockchain technology with generative AI has opened new avenues for enhancing transparency and security, particularly in areas like cross-border payments and decentralized finance (DeFi).

Additionally, edge AI and high-performance computing (HPC) are enabling real-time processing of financial data, crucial for activities such as high-frequency trading and fraud detection in fast-moving markets. Natural language processing (NLP) advancements have also empowered AI to interpret regulatory documents, generate compliance reports, and engage in meaningful customer communication with human-like fluency. These technological breakthroughs are not merely enhancing existing financial processes but are paving the way for entirely new capabilities and business models in the financial ecosystem.



Segments

Deployment (Cloud-based Deployment, On-Premise Deployment)

Application (Risk Management Application, Fraud Detection Application, Credit Scoring Application, Forecasting & Reporting Application, Customer Service & Chatbots Application)

End-Use (Retail Banking End-Use, Corporate Banking End-Use, Insurance Companies End-Use, Investment Firms End-Use, Hedge Funds End-Use, FinTech Companies End-Use)

