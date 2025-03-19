VPS and Whole Foods Partner to Elevate Covered Curbside Pickup for Customers and Employees

DALLAS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Protection Structures (VPS), a leader in shade canopies and covered asset protection, has partnered with Whole Foods Market to install protective canopies over customer vehicles at Portland, ME, Omaha, NE, and Austin, TX curbside pickup locations. This initiative enhances the customer experience at Whole Foods Markets, protects employees from the elements, and improves wayfinding for a seamless pickup process.

As curbside pickup continues to grow in popularity , retailers are looking for innovative ways to elevate the service. VPS’s covered parking solutions provide durable, stylish, and highly functional structures that enhance both customer convenience and operational efficiency. By shielding vehicles and employees from sun, rain, and snow, these structures improve comfort while reinforcing a retailer’s commitment to customer satisfaction and employee well-being.

“Retailers know that curbside pickup is here to stay, and they’re looking for ways to make the experience as appealing as possible for their customers,” said Keith Busam, VP of Business Development at VPS. “With VPS structures, they’re not only enhancing convenience but also creating a more welcoming and intuitive space that improves traffic flow and reduces confusion. Whole Foods Market’s investment in covered pickup areas demonstrates their dedication to delivering an exceptional shopping experience.”

VPS has constructed and installed 95% of the fabric-based covered parking structures across North America, offering a full-service, turnkey solution from design and engineering to fabrication and construction. With over three decades of expertise, VPS continues to lead the market with cutting-edge technology and high-performance materials, ensuring that retailers receive solutions tailored to their unique needs.

Retailers interested in enhancing their curbside pickup experience with VPS structures can learn more by visiting www.vpslp.com .