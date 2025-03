Senior non-preferred bond issuance in NOK

Today, Landsbankinn concluded the sale of floating rate senior non-preferred bonds in the amount of NOK 500 million. The bonds have a 5-year tenor and an issuer call option after 4 years (5NC4). The bonds were priced at a spread of 165bps over 3-month NIBOR.

The bonds will be issued under the bank’s EMTN programme and will be admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin as of 26 March 2025.

Nordea acted as a dealer on the transaction.