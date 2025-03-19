Build your ideal crypto mining farm with DRML Miner

Boston, MA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DRML Miner a global leader in cloud mining, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to make cloud mining more convenient, efficient and profitable for users around the world.



Since its inception in September 2018, DRML Miner has grown exponentially, serving more than 7 million members worldwide and contributing approximately 3.8% of Bitcoin's total computing power. The platform has a strong infrastructure of more than 100 mining farms and 500,000 high-performance mining machines, designed to ensure the security, reliability and sustainability of cloud mining.

DRML Miner Utilizing advanced mining hardware such as Bitmain, Antminer, and Giant Miner, the company guarantees optimal performance and stability. As an entity legally incorporated under the laws of the United Kingdom, the company continues to adhere to transparency and compliance, and is always committed to building trust among users.



Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility

DRML Miner is pleased to enhance its cloud mining service by supporting multiple digital assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Solana (SOL), USDC, and USDT. XRP This expansion provides users with diversified investment opportunities, allowing them to maximize their mining potential effortlessly.



Simple and profitable mining process

DRML Miner cloud mining model simplifies cryptocurrency earnings and makes it accessible to both beginners and experienced investors. Users can start their mining journey in three simple steps:



1 . Register - Sign up and claim your $10 bonus.



2. Choose a contract - Select a mining plan that fits your personal goals and budget.



3. Earn profits - Activate your contract and let DRML Miner's technology take care of the rest.



Exclusive Investment Contracts Now Available

DRML Miner is launching lucrative investment contracts designed to maximize returns:



- Experience Contract: Invest $100, earn $107.



- Classic Contract: Invest $1,000, earn $1,130.



- Premium Contract: Invest $10,000, earn $17,650.



- Super Contract: Invest $50,000, earn $97,500.



Unlock unlimited earnings with DRML Miner Affiliate Program

To further enhance user benefits, DRML Miner has launched an upgraded affiliate program offering referral bonuses of up to $30,000. The program encourages users to expand their network while earning substantial commissions, thereby creating a sustainable and beneficial ecosystem.



DRML Miner remains committed to providing an innovative, secure, and profitable cloud mining experience.



For more information, please visit the official website:

https://drmlminer.com/xml/index.html#/

App download address: https://drmlminer.com/xml/index.html#/app



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.







