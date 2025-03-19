Saudi Arabia Colocation Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025: White-Floor Space, IT Load Capacity, Retail Pricing, Wholesale Pricing, Key Locations 2024-2028

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Saudi Arabia data center market portfolio analysis will provide the information on the colocation data centers.

The existing data center capacity in Saudi Arabia is over 300 MW, while the upcoming capacity in the region is expected to be around 2.2 GW. Almost 230 MW of additional power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025.

Neom dominates the upcoming data center market in Saudi Arabia with almost 50% of the total power capacity. Around $6.5 billion in new investments is expected to flow into upcoming data centers in Saudi Arabia by 2027.

Key Market Highlights

  • Detailed Analysis of 33 existing data centers
  • Detailed Analysis of 42 upcoming data centers
  • Locations covered: Al Ahsa, Al Khobar, Al Qassim, Dammam, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh.
  • Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
  • Current IT load capacity (2024)
  • Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
  • Retail Colocation Pricing
    • Quarter Rack (1/4)
    • Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
    • Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
  • Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (33 Facilities)

  • Market Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Facility Address
  • Operator/Owner Name
  • Data Center Name i.e., (Malga 1 or Al Taif Data Center)
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack Capacity
  • Year of Operations
  • Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (42 Facilities)

  • Investment Snapshot
  • Location (Region/Country/City)
  • Investor Name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
  • General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement Year
  • Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center Construction Contractors
  • Data center Infrastructure Providers
  • New Entrants
  • Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
  • Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

The major operators/investors covered in this Saudi Arabia data center database include:

  • Agility
  • Alfnar project
  • Desert Dragon Data Center
  • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
  • EDGNEX Data Centres by DAMAC
  • Equinix
  • Ezditek
  • Gulf Data Hub
  • Mobily
  • NourNet
  • Oxagon
  • Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
  • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
  • Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
  • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
  • TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sek736

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Colocation
                            
                            
                                Data Center Construction
                            
                            
                                Data Center Infrastructure
                            
                            
                                Data Centers 
                            
                            
                                Retail Colocation
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data