Broadway Bank Culminates Multiyear Journey by Unveiling Bank the Broadway Campaign in Major Brand Push

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadway Bank is set to launch its boldest marketing initiative yet with the Bank the Broadway campaign, a dynamic and multichannel branding effort designed to solidify its presence in new and existing markets. The concept underscores Broadway Bank’s key differentiator that it treats its customers like neighbors, not numbers. The campaign will roll out across multiple platforms, including out-of-home (OOH), print, digital, radio, and social media in key Texas markets such as San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston and targets customers in its business, commercial, wealth management, private banking, and personal lines of business.

The Bank the Broadway campaign leverages Texas pride and the trailblazing spirit of Texans who do things their own way. It challenges consumers to ask themselves why they would settle for banking with outsiders — and lets them know there’s a better way: The Broadway. The campaign flips the script on traditional banking campaigns by reimagining the Founding Fathers — those iconic figures engraved on U.S. currency — through a uniquely local lens via scratchboard illustrations. Gone are the stiff poses and stuffy attitudes. In their place, we see lively, approachable personalities that feel like they’ve been plucked straight out of a Hill Country barbecue, or a Sunday run to the grocery store.

"This campaign marks a significant moment for Broadway Bank," said Broadway Bank CEO David Bohne. "As we continue our strategic expansion across Texas, we want to make it clear that banking with us means combining the personal touch of a local institution with the expertise and innovation of a national player. Bank the Broadway is a confident declaration of who we are and why we stand apart."

There are Broadway Bank financial centers across Texas. More information by location can be found here. Click here to see samples from the campaign.

A Campaign Built for Growth

Following a brand refresh in 2020, Broadway Bank has been positioning itself as a challenger in the financial space, leveraging its regional advantage while delivering best-in-class services. The Bank the Broadway campaign is designed to support:

Geographic Expansion – Establishing brand recognition in new markets like Dallas and Houston while reinforcing Broadway Bank’s legacy in Texas

Local Banking Advantage – Addressing the growing consumer preference for locally owned financial institutions that offer fast, personalized service with national-level capabilities

– Addressing the growing consumer preference for locally owned financial institutions that offer fast, personalized service with national-level capabilities Market Positioning – Applying national advertising sophistication to highlight Broadway Bank as a regional powerhouse

“We’ve been on a multiyear journey with the Broadway brand, building upon what Col. And Mrs. Cheever started in 1941 and bringing it to life for new generations,” said Broadway Bank Chief Marketing Officer Nathan Kokemor. “This campaign is what happens when the right marketing team at the best bank meets the right creatives at the best agency—BondX. We’re excited to show it off.”

About Broadway Bank

Broadway Bank has served Texas since 1941, growing into one of the state's premier privately owned financial institutions with over $5.7 billion in assets and $3.4 billion under wealth management. Broadway offers comprehensive personal, private, business, and mortgage banking, along with wealth management services across the Lone Star State with financial experts throughout San Antonio, Austin, the Hill Country, Dallas and Houston. Broadway Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and a member of the FDIC. Our modern banking experience combines award-winning digital services with locally sourced, personally delivered care. For more information, visit broadway.bank.

About Bond and BondX

Bond is a global insights-driven, customer engagement company that creates growth by building lasting connections between brands, their employees and their customers. Through decades of experience and the use of customer loyalty science, Bond and BondX, their creative agency, transforms brands to be more customer-centric by combining innovative AI technologies and rigorous methodology from behavioral science and human-centered design. Renowned for the Bond Behavioral Institute and the Synapze cloud platform, Bond and BondX is continuously recognized for its unique approach to tapping the incredible growth potential in known customer connections to create lasting customer bonds. Bond is powered by 800+ people and operates across eight offices throughout North America and Europe. For more information, please visit bondbl.com and follow along on LinkedIn.

About Mark Summers

Mark Summers is an internationally recognized illustrator known for revitalizing the scratchboard technique. His work has been featured in numerous high-profile publications, and his distinctive style brings a timeless, handcrafted element to visual storytelling. Learn more at https://richardsolomon.com/artists/mark-summers/.

