United States Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: $235+ Billion in Investments are Planned for Upcoming Data Centers with Virginia Set to Dominate with 30% Power Capacity

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

USA data center market portfolio analysis provides key information on the colocation data centers.

The existing data center power capacity in the USA is over 13 GW. More than $235 billion in investments are planned for upcoming data centers in the USA, making it one of the biggest markets in the World. Around 6.5 GW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with a total of 27.5 GW projected by 2027.

Virginia dominates the upcoming data center market in the USA, accounting for nearly 30% of the total power capacity

Key Market Highlights

Detailed Analysis of 1088 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 256 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (1088 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (256 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Government Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



Major operators/investors covered in this United States data center database

123.Net

24shells

365 Data Centers

910Telecom

A5

Accelerated Data Works

Access US

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower (Colo Atl)

Amnetsystems

AMP Capital

Archer Datacenters

Ascent

ATI Solutions

AUBix

Bandera Ventures

bigbyte.cc

BlueBird Network

Bluehill Data Services

C Spire

Caro.net

Carrier One

Cascade Divide

Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)

CentriLogic

Cirrus Data Services

CISP

Cloud South

CloudHQ

Cloudsmart

Colocation Northwest

ColoCrossing

Cologix

Colohouse

Colostore.com

Colovore

Compass Data Centers

Consolidated

COPT Data Center Solutions

CoreSite Realty

Corscale Data Centers

Crane Data Centers

CyrusOne

Cyxtera

Dakota Carrier

DartPoints

DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)

Data Center West

Data Foundry

Data Holdings Data Center

Data Shelter

DataBank

DataBridge Sites

DataSite

DataVerge

DBT Development Group

DC BLOX

DCX

Deep Edge Realty

Digital Fortress

Digital Realty

DRFortress

Earthnet

Echo Star

Edge Centers

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Edged Energy

EIP

Element Critical

Enseva

EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConnex)

Equinix

Evocative

Evoque Data Center Solutions

Expedient

FiberHUb

Fibertown DC

fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

Flex data center

Flexential

Fogo Data Centers

Fortress Data Centers

Global IP Networks

H5 Colo

H5 Data Centers

Hivelocity

HostDime

HostRocket

HoustonBunker

Hudson Interxchange

Hurricane Electric

iconnect

ImpactData

INAP

InfoQuest Technologies

Inoc

Involta

IpHouse

Iron Mountain

Joe's Datacenter

KDC

Lifeline Data Centers

LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)

Lincoln Rackhouse

Liquid Web

Long Island Interconnect

Lumen Technologies

Mainstream Technologies

Inc

ManagedWay

Markley Group

MDC Data Centers

Metro Edge Development Partners

Midco

Nabiax (Telefonica)

NaviSite

Netrality Data Centers

Netrepid

Netsonic

New Jersey Fibre Exchange

Nexcess

Nexeon Technologies

Novva Data Centers

NTT DATA

Omnis Network

OneNeck IT Solutions

OpenColo

Osogrande

Otava

Penzance

phoenixNAP

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

Prologis

Prov.net

Psychz Networks

QTS Realty Trust

Quasar Datacenters

Rack 59

Rackspace Technology

Red Rock Telecommunications

Rellis Data Center

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Sabey Data Centers

SBA Edge

ScaleMatrix Holdings

Schneider Electric

Scott Data Centers

Sentinel Data Centers

ServerFarm

Servpac

ShatterIt

Sierra Data Centers

Simple helix

Sirius Computer solutions

SitebData

Skybox Datacenters

STACK Infrastructure

Stafford Associates

Stream Data Centers

Subtac

Sungard Availability Services

Switch

Synergy Fiber

T5 Data Centers

Tech Vault

TECfusions

TekLinks,Telehouse

Telesystem

TenHats

TierPoint

Trammell Crow Company

TRG datacenters

Tri-Rivers

TulsaConnect

TurnKey Internet

Twin Palms Capital Group

Usnx

Vantage Data Centers

Vaultas

VENYU

Verizon

Vinakom

Vineyarddatacenter

Volico Data Centers

White Label IT solutions

WowRack

Wyoming Hyperscale

Xmission

For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d1arfp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.