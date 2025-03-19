United States Existing & Upcoming Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2025: $235+ Billion in Investments are Planned for Upcoming Data Centers with Virginia Set to Dominate with 30% Power Capacity

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
USA data center market portfolio analysis provides key information on the colocation data centers.
The existing data center power capacity in the USA is over 13 GW. More than $235 billion in investments are planned for upcoming data centers in the USA, making it one of the biggest markets in the World. Around 6.5 GW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with a total of 27.5 GW projected by 2027.
Virginia dominates the upcoming data center market in the USA, accounting for nearly 30% of the total power capacity
Key Market Highlights
- Detailed Analysis of 1088 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 256 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (1088 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (256 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Government Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major operators/investors covered in this United States data center database
- 123.Net
- 24shells
- 365 Data Centers
- 910Telecom
- A5
- Accelerated Data Works
- Access US
- Aligned Data Centers
- American Tower (Colo Atl)
- Amnetsystems
- AMP Capital
- Archer Datacenters
- Ascent
- ATI Solutions
- AUBix
- Bandera Ventures
- bigbyte.cc
- BlueBird Network
- Bluehill Data Services
- C Spire
- Caro.net
- Carrier One
- Cascade Divide
- Centeris Data Centers (Benaroya)
- CentriLogic
- Cirrus Data Services
- CISP
- Cloud South
- CloudHQ
- Cloudsmart
- Colocation Northwest
- ColoCrossing
- Cologix
- Colohouse
- Colostore.com
- Colovore
- Compass Data Centers
- Consolidated
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite Realty
- Corscale Data Centers
- Crane Data Centers
- CyrusOne
- Cyxtera
- Dakota Carrier
- DartPoints
- DaSTOR LLC (IPR Secure)
- Data Center West
- Data Foundry
- Data Holdings Data Center
- Data Shelter
- DataBank
- DataBridge Sites
- DataSite
- DataVerge
- DBT Development Group
- DC BLOX
- DCX
- Deep Edge Realty
- Digital Fortress
- Digital Realty
- DRFortress
- Earthnet
- Echo Star
- Edge Centers
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Edged Energy
- EIP
- Element Critical
- Enseva
- EQT Infrastructure (EdgeConnex)
- Equinix
- Evocative
- Evoque Data Center Solutions
- Expedient
- FiberHUb
- Fibertown DC
- fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)
- Flex data center
- Flexential
- Fogo Data Centers
- Fortress Data Centers
- Global IP Networks
- H5 Colo
- H5 Data Centers
- Hivelocity
- HostDime
- HostRocket
- HoustonBunker
- Hudson Interxchange
- Hurricane Electric
- iconnect
- ImpactData
- INAP
- InfoQuest Technologies
- Inoc
- Involta
- IpHouse
- Iron Mountain
- Joe's Datacenter
- KDC
- Lifeline Data Centers
- LightEdge Solutions (GI Partners)
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Liquid Web
- Long Island Interconnect
- Lumen Technologies
- Mainstream Technologies
- Inc
- ManagedWay
- Markley Group
- MDC Data Centers
- Metro Edge Development Partners
- Midco
- Nabiax (Telefonica)
- NaviSite
- Netrality Data Centers
- Netrepid
- Netsonic
- New Jersey Fibre Exchange
- Nexcess
- Nexeon Technologies
- Novva Data Centers
- NTT DATA
- Omnis Network
- OneNeck IT Solutions
- OpenColo
- Osogrande
- Otava
- Penzance
- phoenixNAP
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Prologis
- Prov.net
- Psychz Networks
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quasar Datacenters
- Rack 59
- Rackspace Technology
- Red Rock Telecommunications
- Rellis Data Center
- Rowan Digital Infrastructure
- Sabey Data Centers
- SBA Edge
- ScaleMatrix Holdings
- Schneider Electric
- Scott Data Centers
- Sentinel Data Centers
- ServerFarm
- Servpac
- ShatterIt
- Sierra Data Centers
- Simple helix
- Sirius Computer solutions
- SitebData
- Skybox Datacenters
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stafford Associates
- Stream Data Centers
- Subtac
- Sungard Availability Services
- Switch
- Synergy Fiber
- T5 Data Centers
- Tech Vault
- TECfusions
- TekLinks,Telehouse
- Telesystem
- TenHats
- TierPoint
- Trammell Crow Company
- TRG datacenters
- Tri-Rivers
- TulsaConnect
- TurnKey Internet
- Twin Palms Capital Group
- Usnx
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vaultas
- VENYU
- Verizon
- Vinakom
- Vineyarddatacenter
- Volico Data Centers
- White Label IT solutions
- WowRack
- Wyoming Hyperscale
- Xmission
