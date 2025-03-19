HordRT Expands Production Capabilities with New Injection Molding Machines and Magnetic Clamping System

ZHONGSHAN, China, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZHONGSHAN HORD RAPIDTOOLS LTD (hereinafter known as the " HordRT ") has recently upgraded its production facilities with the addition of high-precision electric injection molding machines and a magnetic clamping system. These enhancements are aimed at improving efficiency, precision, and flexibility in the company's manufacturing operations.

Expansion of Injection Molding Capabilities

The newly introduced 30T, 180T, and 450T high-precision electric injection molding machines, which were invested in from Japan, are expected to enhance HordRT’s ability to produce complex and high-quality plastic components. These machines provide improved accuracy and energy efficiency while optimizing the injection molding process. By incorporating this advanced technology, HordRT aims to meet evolving industry demands and ensure consistent product quality. The increased production capacity will enable the company to better serve industries requiring precise and durable plastic components, such as automotive, medical, and consumer electronics.

Implementation of Magnetic Clamping System

In addition to expanding its injection molding capacity, HordRT has also implemented a magnetic clamping system, replacing traditional mold fastening methods. This system allows for faster mold changes, reducing downtime and increasing overall production efficiency. The improved clamping process enhances operational safety by minimizing manual intervention, ensuring a more stable and reliable manufacturing workflow. By streamlining the mold changeover process, HordRT aims to reduce production lead times and improve response time to customer needs.

Commitment to Innovation and Efficiency

HordRT views the integration of high-precision injection molding machines and the magnetic clamping system as a key advancement in optimizing production. With these advancements, HordRT aims to strengthen its position in the precision manufacturing sector. The company continues to invest in modern technologies to support its long-term growth strategy and meet the increasing demands of various industries. By incorporating cutting-edge equipment and refining its production processes, HordRT remains focused on enhancing both quality and efficiency.

About HordRT

HordRT is a seasoned provider of precision injection molding solutions, specializing in high-quality plastic components for a variety of industries, including automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and industrial applications. With a strong focus on innovation and continuous improvement, HordRT is committed to delivering reliable, high-performance manufacturing solutions to meet the evolving needs of global customers.