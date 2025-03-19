Europe Ready to Drink Coffee Market Report 2024: Size and Share Analysis, Growth Trends and Forecasts to 2033

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Ready to Drink Coffee Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Ready to Drink Coffee market is expected to reach US$ 4.59 billion by 2033 from US$ 2.48 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 7.10% from 2025 to 2033

The Ready-to-Drink Europe Busy lives, growing coffee consumption, a preference for convenient beverages, growing knowledge of coffee's health advantages, a need for a variety of flavors, and ongoing product innovation - including healthier options and environmentally friendly packaging - are the main drivers of the coffee market.







Due to rising consumer demand for portable, handy beverages, the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market in Europe has grown significantly in recent years. European customers are increasingly using RTD coffee as a quick and easy substitute for traditional coffee brewing because to their hectic work schedules and fast-paced lifestyles. With more diverse RTD coffee options that offer a range of flavors, formulas, and packaging to suit a variety of tastes, the market is growing. Furthermore, the RTD coffee market is rising as a result of Europe's expanding coffee culture, especially among younger generations, which is driving up demand for specialty and premium coffee products.



The market for RTD coffee is also being significantly shaped by health-conscious consumers. Healthy RTD coffee options, like low-calorie, sugar-free, or plant-based alternatives, are gaining popularity as customers become more conscious of the nutritional components of the beverages they choose. Product offerings have become more innovative as a result of this trend, with firms emphasizing natural ingredients, organic certifications, and practical advantages like more protein or vitamins. Furthermore, packaging developments are being driven by sustainability concerns, as firms seek to use eco-friendly materials to lessen their impact on the environment. As customer preferences change, the RTD coffee market in Europe is anticipated to keep growing, with sustainability, convenience, and health driving the sector's expansion.



Consumers' changing lifestyle choices and health concerns are driving a major shift in the European ready-to-drink coffee market. In countries like Germany, where there have been an estimated 8.5 million diagnosed cases of diabetes and an additional 2 million undiagnosed cases, health-conscious customers are increasingly looking for coffee beverages with lower sugar content and functional benefits. Manufacturers are creating novel formulations with functional components like proteins and vitamins as a result of this health-conscious trend. In response, the industry has highlighted the natural antioxidant qualities of coffee drinks and introduced sugar-free and natural sweetener alternatives.



In Europe, sustainability has become a significant determinant of both industry practices and consumer purchasing decisions. In 2022, a staggering 78% of Dutch consumers said they took sustainability into account while making purchases, which prompted producers to use environmentally friendly packaging. Due to their limitless recyclability and high-end appearance, glass bottles are becoming more and more popular as major players switch to recyclable packaging materials. Initiatives to cut packaging waste and use sustainable production methods across the supply chain support this change.



Growth Drivers for the Europe Ready to Drink Coffee Market

Growing Coffee Culture



Coffee drinking is ingrained in European culture, where it is regarded as a social activity as much as a beverage. Coffee is a major part of daily life in nations like Italy, France, and Spain, where many people are looking for excellent coffee experiences. This desire is met by ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee, which provides a quick and easy method to experience specialty coffee without going to conventional coffee shops.

Customers can enjoy their favorite coffee drinks, such as a strong espresso, cappuccino, or cold brew, on the move with RTD alternatives. Since RTD coffee offers a convenient and quick method to enjoy great coffee outside of cafes and restaurants, the market for this product has grown in response to the increasing desire for premium, artisanal coffee experiences.



Health-Conscious Consumers



Consumer preferences are changing as a result of growing health and wellness consciousness, even in the RTD coffee industry. There is a growing demand for better coffee options as more people choose beverages that support their health objectives. In response, RTD coffee companies are providing plant-based, low-sugar, and low-calorie substitutes to appeal to consumers who want to cut back on sugar or stay away from dairy.

To further enhance the nutritional value of these drinks, functional additives including protein, vitamins, and antioxidants are being included. Because of this change, consumers who are concerned about their health are more likely to select RTD coffee as a quick, wholesome, and decadent choice that complements their overall wellness objectives.



Diverse Flavor Preferences



The need for a large range of flavors in Ready-to-Drink (RTD) coffee has grown dramatically as European customers become more daring with their coffee selections. Customers are increasingly looking for a variety of interesting taste profiles, including iced coffee, cold brews, flavored lattes, and beverages with caramel or vanilla infusions, in addition to the classic black coffee.

In response to this demand, RTD coffee producers have innovated their product lines, providing a variety of flavor options to suit a range of palates. Younger consumers who like trying out new taste combinations and want personalized coffee experiences are especially fond of this trend. RTD coffee brands are expanding their market share and satisfying the changing tastes of coffee consumers by providing distinctive and varied flavors.



Challenges in the Europe Ready to Drink Coffee Market

Shelf Life and Preservation



The market for ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee has major obstacles related to shelf life and preservation. Perishable components like milk and natural coffee extracts, which can deteriorate over time and alter flavor, aroma, and nutritional value, are frequently used in these goods. Since many consumers prefer products with less chemical additions, manufacturers must carefully prepare RTD coffee to ensure product freshness without relying on preservatives or additives.

Achieving a lengthy shelf life while maintaining the coffee's inherent properties is crucial to guaranteeing product attractiveness, especially for consumers who are health-conscious. Innovation in preservation techniques and packaging technologies are needed to meet the industry's constant challenge of balancing quality, freshness, and safety without sacrificing the product's clean label image.



Health and Dietary Concerns



One of the main obstacles facing the ready-to-drink (RTD) coffee market is health and dietary issues. Health-conscious consumers looking for low-sugar or low-calorie options may be put off by the additional sugars found in many RTD coffee drinks. The necessity for brands to adjust to shifting consumer tastes is highlighted by the rising desire for healthier products, such as low-calorie, organic, or functional beverages.

Furthermore, many RTD coffee products are less appealing due to dietary constraints like lactose sensitivity or vegan preferences, which forces producers to provide plant-based or dairy-free alternatives. In order to meet the demands of a wider range of consumers and boost market attractiveness, firms could address these issues by providing a range of useful, low-sugar, and allergy-free items.

Company Analysis: Overview, Key Persons, Recent Development, Revenue

Arla Foods amba

Crediton Dairy Ltd

Emmi AG

illycaffe S.p.A.

Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo, Inc.

Rauch Fruchtsafte GmbH & Co OG

Sodiaal Union

The Coca-Cola Company

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $4.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Europe





Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Ready to Drink Coffee Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Soft Drink Type

6.2 By Packaging Type

6.3 By Distribution Channel

6.4 By Country



7. Soft Drink Type

7.1 Cold Brew Coffee

7.2 Iced coffee

7.3 Other RTD Coffee



8. Packaging Type

8.1 Aseptic packages

8.2 Glass Bottles

8.3 Metal Can

8.4 PET Bottles



9. Distribution Channel

9.1 Off Trade/Offline

9.1.1 Independent Retailers

9.1.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

9.1.3 Convenience Stores

9.1.4 Food Retail Services

9.1.5 Automated Vending

9.1.6 Others

9.2 Online Trade

9.2.1 E Commerce platforms

9.2.2 Company Websites

9.2.3 Online Food Retail



10. Country

10.1 Belgium

10.2 France

10.3 Germany

10.4 Italy

10.5 Netherlands

10.6 Russia

10.7 Spain

10.8 Turkey

10.9 United Kingdom

10.10 Rest of Europe



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.3 Degree of Competition

11.4 Threat of New Entrants

11.5 Threat of Substitutes



12. SWOT Analysis

12.1 Strength

12.2 Weakness

12.3 Opportunity

12.4 Threats



13. Key Players Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvuq8d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment