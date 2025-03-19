United States Movie Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Cinemark, Regal, CGV, AMC, Marcus, B&B, and Empire

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Movie Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The US movie market is expected to stand at about US$ 34.64 Billion by 2033, with growth from US$ 23.44 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2025-2033

This growth is compounded by higher consumer demand for diverse content, increased investments in streaming, and advancements in cinematic technologies, which positions the US as an important player in the global entertainment industry.







Technological Advancements in Film Production and Distribution



With the advent of high-definition visual effects, computer-generated imagery, and immersive audio systems, films have become better than ever to watch. But with the creation of streaming websites and distribution channels, movie viewing has reached a new frontier, allowing customers to view any movie from home. These innovations facilitate more interaction and higher viewership, contributing to the increasing U.S. movie industry. August 2024, Cosmo Films, a specialist LMS leader, is unveiling seven new products in the U.S. market at Label Expo Americas 2024, with the aim to innovate and capture the market for these products.



Franchise Movies Gaining Momentum



Franchise films, including superhero sagas and multi-sequel blockbusters, dominate the box office. These movies have a loyal fan base, which ensures consistent demand. The interconnected storytelling and expansive universes create anticipation and drive repeat viewership, making franchise films a cornerstone of market growth.



Shift Toward Streaming Platforms



The streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have transformed the market by offering content that is different and exclusive to their respective services. This has further led to the U.S. movie market being propelled by changing consumer preferences for on-demand entertainment.



In Jan 2024. Netflix agreed to a ten-year, $5 billion deal with WWE to exclusively broadcast Monday Night Raw worldwide from 2025. It also agreed to a $150 million deal with the NFL for the global broadcast rights to at least one live Christmas Day game over the next three years. The company also acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the next two editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup in the US.



Challenges in the US Movie Market

Declining Theatre Attendance



Attendance in the theatres of the US has reduced because of streaming services, as well as because of the increasing ticket price. The trend was accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic since audiences became used to watching the new releases from home. The shift is very challenging for traditional movie theatres and the market.



Piracy and Content Leakage



The U.S. movie market is gravely being affected by online piracy and content leaks, which find illegal ways to distribute films. This heavily hits the box office revenue and also the streaming subscriptions, and thus, deprives studios and distributors of profitability. Combating piracy remains a persistent challenge.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $34.64 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.4% Regions Covered United States



14. Key Players Analysis

