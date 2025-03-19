United States Movie Market Forecast Report and Competitive Analysis 2025-2033 Featuring Cinemark, Regal, CGV, AMC, Marcus, B&B, and Empire

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Movie Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The US movie market is expected to stand at about US$ 34.64 Billion by 2033, with growth from US$ 23.44 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2025-2033
This growth is compounded by higher consumer demand for diverse content, increased investments in streaming, and advancements in cinematic technologies, which positions the US as an important player in the global entertainment industry.
Technological Advancements in Film Production and Distribution
With the advent of high-definition visual effects, computer-generated imagery, and immersive audio systems, films have become better than ever to watch. But with the creation of streaming websites and distribution channels, movie viewing has reached a new frontier, allowing customers to view any movie from home. These innovations facilitate more interaction and higher viewership, contributing to the increasing U.S. movie industry. August 2024, Cosmo Films, a specialist LMS leader, is unveiling seven new products in the U.S. market at Label Expo Americas 2024, with the aim to innovate and capture the market for these products.
Franchise Movies Gaining Momentum
Franchise films, including superhero sagas and multi-sequel blockbusters, dominate the box office. These movies have a loyal fan base, which ensures consistent demand. The interconnected storytelling and expansive universes create anticipation and drive repeat viewership, making franchise films a cornerstone of market growth.
Shift Toward Streaming Platforms
The streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video have transformed the market by offering content that is different and exclusive to their respective services. This has further led to the U.S. movie market being propelled by changing consumer preferences for on-demand entertainment.
In Jan 2024. Netflix agreed to a ten-year, $5 billion deal with WWE to exclusively broadcast Monday Night Raw worldwide from 2025. It also agreed to a $150 million deal with the NFL for the global broadcast rights to at least one live Christmas Day game over the next three years. The company also acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the next two editions of the FIFA Women's World Cup in the US.
Challenges in the US Movie Market
Declining Theatre Attendance
Attendance in the theatres of the US has reduced because of streaming services, as well as because of the increasing ticket price. The trend was accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic since audiences became used to watching the new releases from home. The shift is very challenging for traditional movie theatres and the market.
Piracy and Content Leakage
The U.S. movie market is gravely being affected by online piracy and content leaks, which find illegal ways to distribute films. This heavily hits the box office revenue and also the streaming subscriptions, and thus, deprives studios and distributors of profitability. Combating piracy remains a persistent challenge.
Company Analysis: Overview, Recent Developments, Revenues
- Cinemark Holding, Inc.
- Regal Cinemas
- CGV Cinemas
- AMC Theatres
- Marcus Theatres
- B&B Theatres
- Empire Cinema
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|160
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$23.44 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$34.64 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.4%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Movie Market
6. Market Share
6.1 By Distribution Income
6.2 By Screen Types
6.3 By Gender
6.4 By Age Groups
6.5 By States
7. Distribution Income
7.1 Income from the sale of movie tickets
7.2 Advertisement Income
7.3 Sale of Food & Beverages
7.4 Others
8. Screen Types
8.1 Digital non -3D
8.2 Digital 3D
8.3 Others
9. Gender
9.1 Male
9.2 Female
10. Age Groups
10.1 Age Group 2-11
10.2 Age Group 12-17
10.3 Age Group 18-24
10.4 Age Group 25-39
10.5 Age Group 40-49
10.6 Age Group 50-59
10.7 Age Group 60 plus
11. States
11.1 Alabama
11.2 Arizona
11.3 California
11.4 Colorado
11.5 Connecticut
11.6 Florida
11.7 Georgia
11.8 Idaho
11.9 Illinois
11.10 Indiana
11.11 Iowa
11.12 Kansas
11.13 Maine
11.14 Maryland
11.15 Massachusetts
11.16 Michigan
11.17 Minnesota
11.18 Mississippi
11.19 Missouri
11.20 Nebraska
11.21 Nevada
11.22 New Hampshire
11.23 New Jersey
11.24 New York
11.25 North Carolina
11.26 Ohio
11.27 Oregon
11.28 Pennsylvania
11.29 Rhode Island
11.30 South Carolina
11.31 South Dakota
11.32 Tennessee
11.33 Texas
11.34 Utah
11.35 Virginia
11.36 Washington
11.37 Wyoming
11.38 Others
12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.3 Degree of Competition
12.4 Threat of New Entrants
12.5 Threat of Substitutes
13. SWOT Analysis
13.1 Strength
13.2 Weakness
13.3 Opportunity
13.4 Threats
14. Key Players Analysis
