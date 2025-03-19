Asia-Pacific Low-Carbon Flooring Market Analysis and Forecasts, 2024-2025 & 2033: Multi-Billion Opportunities with Materials and Designs Innovations and Integration with Smart Home Technologies

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Low-Carbon Flooring Market: Focus on Low-Carbon Flooring Applications and Products - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia-Pacific low-carbon flooring market was valued at $15.06 billion in 2024, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.62% and reach $31.71 billion by 2033

Due to strict government regulations encouraging sustainable building materials and growing environmental consciousness, the APAC Low-Carbon Flooring Market is expanding quickly. In order to fulfill their commitments to sustainability and carbon reduction, businesses and consumers are increasingly selecting eco-friendly flooring. Technological developments have increased accessibility and affordability, which has increased market uptake even more.







The market for low-carbon flooring in Asia is expanding rapidly as the region concentrates on minimizing the negative effects of construction on the environment. Low-carbon flooring options are becoming more popular among consumers and businesses as part of their green building initiatives as a result of growing awareness of sustainability and climate change. Stricter laws pertaining to energy efficiency and carbon emissions have made low-carbon flooring a popular option for building projects, particularly in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.



New flooring materials that are both economical and environmentally friendly have been created as a result of technological developments. These include flooring options that reduce carbon footprints without sacrificing performance, such as those made from natural fibers, bio-based products, and recycled materials. Additionally, the rising popularity of green building certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) and WELL is fueling demand for low-carbon flooring options.



Energy-efficient, environmentally friendly building materials are more important than ever as APAC urbanization rate rises. The market is expanding as a result of government policies and incentives that promote the use of sustainable materials. As more companies prioritize sustainability and lessen their environmental impact in line with global green building trends, the APAC low-carbon flooring market is expected to grow.

How can this report add value to an organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different applications and products of Asia-Pacific low-carbon flooring market. The market is poised for significant expansion with ongoing technological advancements, increased investments, and growing awareness of the importance of low-carbon flooring. Therefore, the low-carbon flooring business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The Asia-Pacific low-carbon flooring market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market offers enormous opportunities for existing and emerging market players. Some of the strategies covered in this segment are mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The strategies preferred by companies to maintain and strengthen their market position primarily include product development.



Competitive Strategy: The key players in the Asia-Pacific low-carbon flooring market analyzed and profiled in the study include professionals with expertise in the flooring industry. Additionally, a comprehensive competitive landscape such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations are expected to aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.



Some of the prominent names in this market are:

BUILDSTAR PROJECTS PVT. LIMITED

CFL Holding Limited

NOX CORP

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $15.06 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $31.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.6% Regions Covered Asia Pacific





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope and Definition



1 Markets

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 Trend: Overview

1.1.2 Construction Industry Overview

1.1.3 Embodied Carbon Reduction Efforts

1.2 Supply Chain Overview

1.2.1 Value Chain Analysis

1.2.2 Pricing Forecast

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country, Company)

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.4.1 Country-Specific Flooring Standards

1.4.2 ASTM Standards and Specifications

1.4.3 Impact of UN SDG Adoptions on the Construction Industry

1.4.4 End User and Buying Criteria

1.5 Market Dynamics Overview

1.5.1 Market Drivers

1.5.1.1 Consumer Demand for Sustainable Products

1.5.1.2 Corporate Sustainability Initiatives

1.5.2 Market Restraints

1.5.2.1 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.3 Market Opportunities

1.5.3.1 Innovation in Materials and Designs

1.5.3.2 Integration with Smart Home Technologies



2 Regions

2.1 Regional Summary

2.2 Asia-Pacific

2.2.1 Regional Overview

2.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

2.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

2.2.4 Application

2.2.5 Product

2.2.6 China

2.2.7 Japan

2.2.8 India

2.2.9 South Korea

2.2.10 Australia

2.2.11 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific



3 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

3.1 Next Frontiers

3.1.1 BUILDSTAR PROJECTS PVT. LIMITED

3.1.1.1 Overview

3.1.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.1.1.3 Top Competitors

3.1.1.4 Target Customers

3.1.1.5 Key Personnel

3.1.1.6 Analyst View

3.1.2 NOX CORP.

3.1.2.1 Overview

3.1.2.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.1.2.3 Top Competitors

3.1.2.4 Target Customers

3.1.2.5 Key Personnel

3.1.2.6 Analyst View

3.1.3 CFL Holding Limited

3.1.3.1 Overview

3.1.3.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.1.3.3 Top Competitors

3.1.3.4 Target Customers

3.1.3.5 Key Personnel

3.1.3.6 Analyst View



4 Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gs5yik

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment