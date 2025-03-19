Cape Fox Corporation Achieves Level 2 CMMC Certification from the Department of Defense With a Perfect Score

Chantilly, Virginia, United States, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) announced that it has received Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, Level 2, to Cape Fox Corporation and subsidiaries with a perfect 110 score. Any contract award to one of CFC’s subsidiaries will be under this new Cape Fox Corporation and subsidiaries certification number. CFC has been working to achieve CMMC certification for two years and is delighted to be able to announce its official status.

The Level 2 certification keeps the company well-positioned as they seek to work on Department of Defense (DoD) contract opportunities. CMMC is required of all DoD contractors. DoD established CMMC's implementation follows a multi-step process, with the first involving company self-assessments on cybersecurity compliance and the second proceeding to a Level 2 certification. The CMMC framework protects controlled unclassified information (CUI) across the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). It incorporates a comprehensive and scalable certification model that emphasizes implementing cybersecurity best practices. The stringent certification process ensures that defense contractors can safeguard sensitive data from cyber threats, which is critical for national security.

DoD has over 300,000 companies that provide support, with an estimated 76,000 companies and subcontractors required to be CMMC certified. Of those 76,000 companies, only a few hundred companies are certified. This certification means that CFC is one of only a small percentage of companies immediately compliant with the new, more rigorous CMMC rule that went into effect on December 16, 2024.

Chris Luchtefeld, Chief Executive Officer of CFC, commented, “Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification with a perfect score of 110 is a tremendous accomplishment and a testament to the dedication and expertise of our entire team,” said Chris Luchtefeld, CEO at Cape Fox. “This certification not only highlights our unwavering commitment to cybersecurity and protecting sensitive information but also positions us as a leader in our industry. I couldn’t be prouder of our team’s hard work and determination over the past two years to reach this milestone.”

For questions on this achievement, email IT Services Manager Tim Raines at traines@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Cape Fox Corporation



Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) was formed as part of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) of 1971. Cape Fox Corporation is the Alaska Native Corporation for the village of Saxman.

Today, Cape Fox Corporation is comprised of a family of businesses divided between two distinct groups: The Federal Contracting Group and The Commercial (Tourism) Group. Collectively, CFC and its subsidiaries specialize in tourism, information technology and cybersecurity; professional services; health care services; marketing; training services, and logistical services.

Visit Cape Fox Corporation to learn more.