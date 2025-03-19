Ress Life Investments A/S publishes annual report

Ress Life Investments A/S

Corporate Announcement no. 10/2025

Annual Report 2024

http://www.resslifeinvestments.com/

Corporate Announcement no. 10/2025: Annual Report Ress Life Investments A/S,

1 January – 31 December 2024

Copenhagen, 19 March 2025

The Board of Directors and Management have today discussed and approved the Annual Report of Ress

Life Investments A/S for the period 1 January 2024 – 31 December 2024.

Key results and highlights:

Ress Life Investments A/S realised a net profit before and after tax of USD 20,463,751 for the period 1 January - 31 December 2024.





The net asset value per share in the Group increased with 6.5% during the financial year.





The profit for the year is mainly a result of fair value adjustments of life insurance policies offset by administrative expenses and staff costs.





The fair value of the Group’s investment assets decreased from USD 356,920,259 at 31 December 2023 to USD 284,310,582 at 31 December 2024.

The Group’s investments in treasury bills increased from USD 4,936,925 at 31 December 2023 to USD 4,991,360 at 31 December 2024.





Equity stands at USD 293,732,907 at 31 December 2024, corresponding to a net asset value of USD 2,595 per share compared with a net asset value of USD 2,437 at 31 December 2023.





During the period, 5,701 new ordinary shares were issued and 43,350 shares were bought back from investors and no shares were resold to investors. The Group holds 62,375 treasury shares at 31 December 2024.





Management continues to expect that the life insurance policy market will offer attractive returns for the medium term.





Questions related to this announcement can be made to the Company’s AIF-manager, Resscapital AB.

Contact person:

Gustaf Hagerud

gustaf.hager u d@res s capital.c o m

Tel + 46 8 545 282 27

Yours sincerely,

Ress Life Investments A/S

Board of Directors

Attachments