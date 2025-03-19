UK GDPR Training Webinar: Legally Processing and Sharing Data and Managing Data Breaches (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GDPR: Legally Processing and Sharing Data and Managing Data Breaches Training Course" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This intensive webinar will make sure you're fully aware of the law relating to the processing and sharing of personal data.

The laws in this area can be confusing. Getting it wrong can have big consequences for your business. Mark Weston will bring you up to date with the latest law and developments, and how they affect best practice. He will explain the differences between data processing and data sharing, as well as looking at the laws and regulations related to managing data breaches and how to navigate your way through them for the best outcome.

Benefits of attending

Learn about the law and regulation relating to data processing, data sharing and data breaches

about the law and regulation relating to data processing, data sharing and data breaches Understand the definition of 'controller', 'processor' and 'joint controller'

the definition of 'controller', 'processor' and 'joint controller' Examine the obligations of the controller and the processor

the obligations of the controller and the processor Get to grips with the law relating to data breaches

with the law relating to data breaches Clarify the different types of breaches and what they mean

the different types of breaches and what they mean Get up to date with the reporting requirements under the different applicable laws

Certification:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

HR professionals

Marketing professionals

Anyone who uses or possesses personal data

Key Topics Covered:

Definitions of controller, processor and joint controller and where the lines blur

Factors the regulator considers that go into the definitions of each in difficult cases

Controller obligations, processor obligations and splitting controller obligations between joint controllers

Application of controller to processor clauses and commercial considerations

Managing data breaches: outline of applicable laws

Data Protection Act 2018, UK GDPR

The Privacy and Electronic Communications (EC Directive) Regulations 2003 (PECR)

Communications Act 2003

The Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations)

The Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA)

Investigatory Powers Act 2016

Computer Misuse Act 1990

Official Secrets Act 1989

Governance obligations

Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988

Trade Marks Act 1994 and Forgery and Counterfeiting Act 1981 may also apply alongside the Fraud Act 2006 and Proceeds of Crime Act 2002

The Malicious Communications Act 1988

Understanding the different data breach types

Hacking

Unsolicited penetration testing

Denial-of-service attacks

Malware infections

Phishing

Distribution, sale or offering for sale (or possession or use) of hardware, software or other tools used to commit cybercrime

Identity theft and identity fraud

Criminal issues

Civil issues

Territorial issues to consider

Reporting requirements under the different applicable laws

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies. His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues.

He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques). Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



