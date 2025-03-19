Creative Commons Licensing Training Course: Understanding Copyright law Implications for your Business (ONLINE EVENT: May 13, 2025 & ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Creative Commons Licensing Training Course - Understanding Creative Commons Licensing and its Implications for your Business" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The internet is flooded with digital content. Much of this is UGC - User Generated Content. Many open platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, Google and Twitter have been encouraging copyright owners to make their creative works available. The main way this is done is through the creative commons licensing suite.

Copyright law gives creators certain control over their creative work. If people want to use copyrighted work, they usually have to ask for permission from the creator. Creative Commons works within copyright law and allows creators to grant permission to everyone in the world to use their work in certain ways.

For businesses, Creative Commons Licencing is a way to license your work to allow others to use your creations. Your work will be able to circulate more widely, which can help you reach different audiences, gain a wider awareness and potentially an interesting market share.

This high-impact training course teaches how Creative Commons works and lays a foundation to understand UGC licensing and other open content licensing schemes.

Benefits of attending

By attending this course you will:

Understand how creative commons works

Get to grips with the development of OCL and what it means for your business

Learn about UGC licensing and other open content licensing schemes

Expand your knowledge of emerging trends and different ways of doing business

Consider practical tips and latest guidance to take back to your workplace

Who Should Attend:

This programme has been specifically designed for those who deal with business in any way:

In-house lawyers

Private practice lawyers

Compliance officers

Company secretaries

Board members

Marketing professionals

Plus, anyone with an interest in new ways of doing business and/or new technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

Copyright as a backbone

The development of Open Content Licensing (OCL)

OCL schemes

Understanding what Creative Commons Licensing is

The Creative Commons Scheme

Three 'layers' of licences

Six core licences

Practical tips and guidance

Speakers:



Mark Weston

Hill Dickinson LLP



Mark Weston is a partner at Hill Dickinson LLP where he is Head of Commercial Law (London), Information Technology Law and, Intellectual Property Law. Mark joined the firm in 2016 from Matthew Arnold & Baldwin LLP where for 12 years he was a partner and Head of the Commercial, Intellectual Property and Information Technology Group, before which he spent several years at Baker McKenzie.

Mark's practice covers both non-contentious and contentious matters in all areas of commercial law, intellectual property law, information technology law, Internet, digital and privacy/data law. He specialises in commercial and tech issues. He has extensive experience in-house, having been seconded in the past to Hewlett Packard and new technology companies.

His practice covers all sorts of commercial areas (including distribution, agency, franchising, sales and marketing strategies, advice and documentation) as well as extensive IT niches including advising clients regarding hardware and software issues (including SaaS, cloud, development, licensing, maintenance and distribution), solutions for and methods of transacting on the Internet, electronic commerce including B2B, B2C and B2G, S-commerce and M-commerce, social media, strategies to minimise or maximise liability and carry out compliance audits, outsourcing, facilities management, procurement, company IT policies and data protection (privacy) issues. He also has experience in IT litigation (and different alternative dispute resolution techniques).

Mark writes various books on his specialist topics and is an editor and contributor to several publications and articles and lectures at numerous commercial, IP and IT-related conferences and training programmes. Mark appears regularly on BBC1 (usually providing advice on-screen to BBC Watchdog) and also on Sky News as a legal commentator.



