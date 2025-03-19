New NEJM Catalyst Article Outlines Strategy to Accelerate Adoption of Value-Based Care

Bethesda, MD, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new article published today in the peer-reviewed NEJM Catalyst argues that to significantly expand value-based care within Medicare, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) should apply lessons from Crossing the Chasm, the influential business book on driving mainstream market adoption of innovative solutions.

Titled Crossing the Chasm: Marketing and Selling Value-Based Care to the Mainstream, the article highlights that only 38% of primary care providers currently participate in Medicare Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs). To accelerate adoption, CMS could take a strategic approach similar to the one that successfully transitioned office-based physicians from paper to electronic health records (EHRs) more than a decade ago.

The article is co-authored by Farzad Mostashari, M.D., co-founder and CEO of Aledade, the nation’s largest network of independent primary care practices, and Geoffrey Moore, business strategist and author of Crossing the Chasm. The authors point to the U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology’s success in increasing EHR adoption for office-based physicians from 22% to 74% by focusing on the “early majority” providers most ready for change.

With growing recognition that the fee-for-service payment model does not align incentives that encourage preventive care, CMS could accelerate expansion of value-based care models to the majority of the nation’s primary care doctors as well as their patients.

“The federal government has a proven track record of guiding health care transformation, as seen with the widespread adoption of EHRs,” said Mostashari. “Primary care physicians play a central role in patient health. As more of them shift to value-based care, patients will benefit from fewer hospitalizations, fewer emergency department visits, lower costs and better overall health.”

“Health care is facing a familiar challenge, moving from an early-adopter phase to broad mainstream adoption,” added Moore. “CMS has a unique opportunity to leverage the early majority and drive a large-scale shift in primary care to this proven model.”

NEJM Catalyst focuses on the latest innovations, big ideas and practical solutions for health care delivery transformation. It is part of the NEJM Group, which also publishes The New England Journal of Medicine, widely regarded as the world’s leading medical journal.

About Aledade

Aledade, a public benefit corporation, is the largest network of independent primary care in the country, helping independent practices, health centers and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 2,400 practices, federally-qualified health centers and community health centers in 46 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 200 value-based contracts representing nearly 3.0 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on X (Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

###