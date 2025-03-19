AVID Center Awarded Grant by Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc. to Support Schools in Aldine, Texas, and Brooklyn, New York

SAN DIEGO, CA, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mazda Foundation (USA) Inc. has awarded AVID Center with a $103,385 grant that will support two schools in Aldine Independent School District (ISD) of Aldine, Texas, and three schools in Community District 23 of Brooklyn, New York, to establish an AVID College and Career Readiness System during the 2025–2027 school years. These funds will cover the costs associated with implementing their AVID College and Career Readiness System. This includes instructional resources, relevant professional learning for their educators, and AVID membership. Grant funds will be directed toward enhancing the educational opportunities for students in the academic middle and schoolwide.

“We are deeply grateful to the Mazda Foundation for their generous grant, which will fund the implementation of AVID in two districts and five schools,” said AVID CEO Thuan Nguyen. “This support enhances education and empowers countless students to reach their full potential. Together, we are making a lasting difference and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.”

The establishment of an AVID College and Career Readiness System at each of these schools will support students’ preparation for rigorous academic environments, increase opportunity knowledge, and promote student agency. To cultivate this environment, educators will incorporate rigorous coursework and provide the necessary support to their students, ensuring they are well-prepared for future academic and career challenges.

“This year’s grant to AVID is an exciting next step in our partnership with the organization,” said Tamara Mlynarczyk, manager of public affairs for Mazda North American Operations and president of the Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc. “We are thrilled to support the expansion of AVID’s impactful and life-changing programming to hundreds of students in Texas and New York.”

About Mazda Foundation (USA), Inc.

As the corporate foundation of Mazda North American Operations (MNAO), the Mazda Foundation has donated more than $16 million to children’s organizations, educational scholarships, food banks, environmental programs, and disaster relief efforts since 1992. To learn more about the Mazda Foundation, please visit www.mazdafoundation.org.

About AVID Center

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) is a national nonprofit that supports hundreds of thousands of schools and educators and serves millions of students, preparing them for success in college, career, and life. For more information about AVID, please visit www.AVID.org.