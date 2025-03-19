National Civil Rights Museum Remembers Dr. King with an April 4th Commemoration inspired by his collective power for social change

Memphis, TN, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel will present a commemoration in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and legacy on Friday, April 4, the 57th anniversary of his death with emphasis on an urgent message of collective power for social change. This year’s theme, “How Long, Not Long,” modeled after King’s 1965 speech for voting rights in Montgomery is its rallying cry. The Museum invites the nation to focus on Dr. King’s nonviolent direct action in addressing current social chaos.

The event entitled “Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.” will be held in the Museum’s courtyard at 5:00 pm Central. Participants can also join the live stream via the museum’s website, YouTube and Facebook platforms.

“We’re emphasizing the relevance of Dr. King’s “How Long, Not Long” speech ” to today’s prevailing struggle,” said Dr. Russ Wigginton, Museum President. “We reaffirm our commitment to continuing the work that Dr. King and his allies fought for when he powerfully declared that ‘the arc of the moral universe bends toward justice,’” Wigginton said.

Each year, the Museum commemorates the tragic event that occurred on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in 1968. This year’s event features a keynote speaker, special performances, fraternal tribute, and the changing the balcony wreath with a moment of silence at 6:01 pm Central, when Dr. King was slain.

Hattilloo Theatre will present a dramatic interpretation inspired by Dr. King’ s “How Long, Not Long” speech. Soloist Deborah Thomas and the Tennessee Mass Choir will perform musical preludes and inspirational selections during the commemoration. The Museum’s three student Keeper of the Dream Award winners will express the meaning of King’s legacy for today’s generation, and Dr. King’s fraternity, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will pay tribute. Dr. King’s speeches will be broadcast throughout the day in the Museum’s courtyard.

The April 4th Commemoration honors Dr. King’s life and legacy and serves as a call to action for future generations. His assassination at the Lorraine Motel in 1968 was not the end of his fight for justice but a stark reminder that the struggle for civil rights is far from over. The Museum not only remembers his sacrifice but also carries forward his mission with unwavering determination.

The annual commemoration is free and open to the public. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the museum.

Registration is highly recommended for the link to the live-streamed presentation. For more information, visit April4th.org.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The NATIONAL CIVIL RIGHTS MUSEUM, located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from slavery to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of visitors from around the world have come, including more than 90,000 student visits annually. The Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement and tell the story of the ongoing struggle for human rights. It educates and serves as a catalyst to inspire action to create positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum is recognized as a 2019 National Medal Award recipient by the Institute of Museums and Library Services (IMLS), the top national honor for museums and libraries. It is a TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

