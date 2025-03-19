Rising Demand for High-Efficiency Fertilizers Drives Water Soluble Fertilizers Market Expansion Through 2035 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global water-soluble fertilizers market reached USD 15,537.6 million in 2020. Worldwide demand for water soluble fertilizers saw a 6.5% year-on-year growth in 2025, suggesting an expansion of the market to USD 21,287.8 million in 2025. Projections for the period between 2025 and 2035 indicate a 6.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for global water soluble fertilizers sales, resulting in a market size of USD 39,960.2 million by the end of 2035. The rising need for sustainable agricultural solutions, coupled with the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, is expected to drive significant growth in this sector.

Water soluble fertilizers are mostly used to maintain the fertility of the soil, prompting root & shoot development, maintain NPK nutrient balance, and help for Instant uptake of nutrients by plants, and maintain drippers free of salts in the drip irrigation system.

Globally, the popularity and acceptance of water-soluble fertilizers as instant nutrient deficit correctors were mostly popular in developed markets, but because of increased research and development efforts and the involvement of major fertilizer companies, these fertilizers are now widely used in both developed and developing nations.

The need for effective fertilizers that can increase crop nutrient uptake significantly and deliver nutrients in a controlled way is driving the expansion of the market for water-soluble fertilizers. The use of modern agricultural techniques and the demand for fruits, vegetables, and other high-value crops with high nutritional content are both anticipated to have a beneficial impact on the market revenue. Increasing consumption in the agricultural industry is expected to create a demand for water-soluble fertilizers during the forecast period.

Market Key Drivers

1. Rising Demand for Precision Agriculture: The integration of precision farming techniques has significantly increased the use of water-soluble fertilizers. These fertilizers provide optimal nutrient absorption, reducing wastage and improving crop yields. Farmers are increasingly adopting fertigation and foliar application methods to enhance efficiency and crop performance.

2. Growing Population and Food Security Concerns: With the global population projected to exceed 9 billion by 2050, the demand for food production is rising. Water soluble fertilizers ensure effective nutrient delivery to plants, maximizing agricultural output to meet food security challenges.

3. Environmental Sustainability and Reduced Soil Degradation: Unlike traditional fertilizers, water-soluble variants are designed to minimize leaching and runoff, reducing soil degradation and water contamination. This is driving their adoption, especially in environmentally regulated markets.

4. Technological Advancements in Fertilizer Formulations: Continuous research and innovation have led to the development of customized, slow-release, and micronutrient-enhanced fertilizers. These advanced formulations cater to specific soil and crop needs, increasing their effectiveness.

5. Expansion of Greenhouse Cultivation: The growth of controlled environment agriculture, such as greenhouses and hydroponics, has fueled demand for water-soluble fertilizers. These fertilizers provide precise nutrient control essential for high-yield indoor farming.

"The water-soluble fertilizers market is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by precision farming, sustainability concerns, and the need for high-efficiency agricultural solutions. Companies are investing heavily in innovation and strategic partnerships to meet evolving global demands, ensuring a promising outlook for the industry," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Market Key Takeaways

The global Water Soluble Fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 39,960.2 million by 2035.

A consistent 6.5% CAGR is expected during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035.

Precision farming and greenhouse cultivation remain the largest application areas.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market, driven by high agricultural output in China and India.

Companies are focusing on innovative product formulations to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Government policies supporting sustainable agricultural practices will play a crucial role in market expansion.

Market Dynamics

The usage of nitrogenous-based fertilizers for agricultural crops will spur demand for water-soluble fertilizers.

The water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizer segment is expected to create a demand of over 7.0 million tons by 2032. Water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizers include urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, ammonium sulphate nitrate, and magnesium nitrate. Nitrogen is essential for the synthesis of amino acids, the building blocks of protein required for plant growth and development.

Additionally, nitrogen is also an important component of chlorophyll, which is required for several enzymatic reactions. Thus, nitrogen supply to plants regulates their growth, color, vigor, and yield. Calcium nitrate quantitatively dominates the segment of water-soluble nitrogen-based fertilizers. Thus, the rising usage of nitrogenous-based fertilizers for crops is expected to boost the demand for the water-soluble fertilizer market.

Global population growth and rising food consumption will be expected to boost the demand for water-soluble fertilizers.

The need for water-soluble fertilizers will be primarily driven by the increasing population and the rising need for food on a global scale in the upcoming years. This is due to the fact that these fertilizers have several benefits over traditional fertilizers, such as a high rate of consumption, greater crop production in limited regions, and also an improvement in nutrient availability in the soil.

Farmers can now employ water-soluble fertilizers effectively because of technological developments in application methods like foliar and fertigation techniques. This has also reduced the chance of overusing water-soluble fertilizers in a particular location. Additionally, as Belarus and Russia export roughly 40% of the total potash fertilizer, there is a substantial fertilizer supply constraint as a result of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. All these above-mentioned facts are expected to show a positive outlook for the water-soluble fertilizer market.

Key Market Segments

1. Nutrient Type Insights

Nitrogen-Based Fertilizers : Essential for plant growth and chlorophyll production.

: Essential for plant growth and chlorophyll production. Phosphate-Based Fertilizers : Promotes root development and flowering.

: Promotes root development and flowering. Potassium-Based Fertilizers : Improves disease resistance and water retention.

: Improves disease resistance and water retention. Micronutrients: Crucial for overall plant health and metabolic functions.

2. Crop Type Insights

Field Crops : Wheat, corn, rice, and other staple crops rely on water-soluble fertilizers to improve productivity.

: Wheat, corn, rice, and other staple crops rely on water-soluble fertilizers to improve productivity. Horticultural Crops : Fruits and vegetables benefit from enhanced nutrient uptake, leading to better quality produce.

: Fruits and vegetables benefit from enhanced nutrient uptake, leading to better quality produce. Turf & Ornamentals : Used for landscaping and golf courses to maintain healthy plant growth.

: Used for landscaping and golf courses to maintain healthy plant growth. Greenhouse Crops: Essential for hydroponic and indoor farming operations.

3. Application Mode Insights

Foliar Application : Direct nutrient absorption through leaves, reducing nutrient loss.

: Direct nutrient absorption through leaves, reducing nutrient loss. Fertigation : Application through irrigation systems, ensuring even nutrient distribution.

: Application through irrigation systems, ensuring even nutrient distribution. Spraying Techniques: Used in high-tech farming for precision nutrient delivery.



Region-wise insights

How is Europe faring in the global water-soluble fertilizer market?

Europe is the leading Water soluble fertilizer producer, holding the majority of shares approximately 38-40% in global revenue in 2025, as a result of the adoption of precision farming, demand for high-efficiency fertilizers, protection of crops, ease of use and application, and related environmental concerns are some of the major factors that augment the market growth.

France was the highest consumer of water-soluble fertilizers due to aging farming demography and agricultural land conversions. This is expected to increase the sales of Water soluble fertilizer among the growing food and agricultural industry, thus creating a lucrative opportunity for the water-soluble fertilizer market in the Europe region

What are the prospects for the water-soluble fertilizer market in the Asia-Pacific region?

The market is expected to expand at the fastest rate in the Asia Pacific. India and China have the fastest-growing agricultural sector with huge arable and irrigated land. Irrigated land is approximately 50 percent of the total arable land of 130 million hectares in China. According to the overall planning made by the government, irrigated land will increase by 25 percent by 2030. The increasing irrigation and various fertilizer & Fertigation techniques are anticipated to boost the demand for water-soluble fertilizers in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Companies and Market Share Insights

The Water Soluble Fertilizers market is highly competitive, with several global players dominating the industry. Companies such as Yara International, Haifa Group, and ICL Specialty Fertilizers hold significant market shares due to their extensive product portfolios and strong distribution networks. The Mosaic Company, Nutrien Ltd., and K+S Aktiengesellschaft are also key contributors, leveraging technological innovations and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence. Additionally, SQM (Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile) focuses on sustainable solutions, reinforcing its position in the global market. Ongoing R&D investments, mergers, and acquisitions further intensify the competition, driving advancements in product efficiency and environmental sustainability.

Recent Developments

Expansion of production facilities to meet the growing demand for sustainable fertilizers.

to meet the growing demand for sustainable fertilizers. Research and development efforts focusing on next-generation water soluble fertilizers with enhanced efficiency.

focusing on next-generation water soluble fertilizers with enhanced efficiency. Strategic mergers and acquisitions aimed at strengthening global market presence.

aimed at strengthening global market presence. Government subsidies and initiatives support the adoption of eco-friendly fertilizers.

Key Segmentation

By Product Type:

The product type segment is further categorized into nitrogenous, phosphate-based, potassium-based, N.P. complex, N.P.K complex, and sulfur and micronutrients.

By Application:

The Application segment is classified into Fertigation and Foliar.

By Crop Type:

The End-use segment is classified into Cereals & Pulses, Horticulture, Lawn, Turf & Ornamental, and Others.

By Region:

Regions considered in the study include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

