Restaurant Technologies Executive Honored by the Business Journal

MINNEAPOLIS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alissa Partee, Chief Operations Officer (COO), at Restaurant Technologies was recognized as one of the top “Women in Business” by the Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal in early March.

Partee first joined Restaurant Technologies in 2020 as Chief People Officer where she led the human resources team. During her tenure, Partee saw the company grow from 1,000 employees to over 1,500 nationwide.

In addition to her CPO role, Partee expanded her horizons as the interim COO in 2024 where she led the implementation of a new nine-person operations excellence team. She transitioned into the COO role full-time in December 2025. As COO, Partee leads the operations team with five direct reports who lead over 1,100 operations team members and managers. She also chairs the Restaurant Technologies’ Safety Committee.

“What sets Alissa apart from other leaders goes beyond her job title. While she has proven her ability to successfully step into any role, she leads by showing that she cares about her team and empowering the employees at Restaurant Technologies to be their best,” said Jeff Kiesel, President and CEO. “Her experience as CPO and understanding of people has proven to be invaluable during her time as COO where she continues to excel.”

According to the Business Journal website, 2025 marks the 28th iteration of the award that “honors the Twin Cities most influential women, including industry-leading executives, entrepreneurs, and business owners.” Honorees are a “who’s who” of women from the most recognizable companies across Minn. including US Bancorp, FanDuel Sports, and Teach for America, to name a few.

Partee, along with the rest of the 2025 Minneapolis St-Paul Business Journal “Women in Business” class, will be honored at the “Women in Business Awards and Expo” in May.

