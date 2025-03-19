Who Can Actually Do Your Digital Transformation? Your Summer Intern.

LAS VEGAS, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DreamFactory and Adalo have announced a strategic partnership to eliminate data bottlenecks and empower employees to build business applications without IT intervention.

The problem with making things better in corporate America

They are called ‘data silos’ for a reason, and the bigger the company, the harder it becomes for any innovative spirit to come to life. Within the basement of many Global 2000 companies lies a farm of mainframes multiple decades old, and custom-enterprise contracts require any actual customization to occur through pre-approved consultants armed with GANTT charts that never measure beneath 12 months in length. Legacy systems even stopped DOGE, eliciting cabinet-level frustration from Elon Musk himself that “these systems are so old, my people cannot even connect to the data to see what’s going on.” No wonder 70% of digital transformation projects fail, according to the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)1.

Bottleneck buster

DreamFactory and Adalo have partnered to end this ‘integration madness’–providing instant plumbing to old systems and the canvas for employees to create the applications they need to get stuff done–all without any need for coding.

DreamFactory, a LLM and Application Data Gateway, automates what what many firms are struggling with–connecting old and new systems together while adhering to strict data compliance and security. Through creating a portfolio of standardized Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) behind the corporation’s firewall (even in an air-gapped environment such as the DoD), DreamFactory creates a Control Layer for all system data. These APIs are then federated by Roles Based Access Control, meaning that central IT can determine who gets access to what type of data, solving the problem of LLMs retrieving sensitive data and giving it to those it shouldn’t (known as the deterministic data problem in AI).

Adalo then takes the data served through DreamFactory’s APIs and is able to represent it in any type of application that a team needs. Featuring a drag-and-drop visual canvas with intuitive flows, Adalo is a No Code builder optimized for creating full-scale applications, including automatic publishing to Apple and Google Play App Stores.

Executive Insight

“We’re seeing summer interns looking to take on eight-figure business problems–solving the pain associated with legacy systems that are just too expensive to replace. A great example is a workforce dependent on an ERP and several other systems. Instead of slaving internal processes to what these systems need, eating up employee and manager time, companies are creating custom apps in-house that are fast and intuitive. The idea is these fast internal apps then feed the relevant information back to the older systems. The employees bypass consultants, central IT resourcing, and often any imposed cost centre thresholds. Then, of course, there is a real win and sense of ownership for the team,” said James Crennan, CEO of Adalo and Chair of DreamFactory.

Why It Matters:

Legacy systems are bleeding corporate budgets dry while throttling innovation and security. The numbers are staggering:

IT Budget Drain: Companies spend up to 80% of their IT budgets just maintaining outdated systems instead of innovating (McKinsey, 2023). Globally, legacy maintenance costs exceed $1.14 trillion per year (Mechanical Orchard, 2025).



Productivity Black Hole: Employees waste up to three hours per day due to slow, fragmented legacy systems, costing businesses $35,000 per employee annually (UK Productivity Report, 2024). IT teams are equally drained—spending up to 25 hours per week patching legacy systems (CIO Dive, 2024).



Cybersecurity Risks: Aging infrastructure is a prime target for hackers, with unpatched vulnerabilities being the root cause of major breaches like Equifax (147M records exposed) and WannaCry ($4 billion in damages) (Forbes, 2023).



Regulatory & Compliance Headaches: Outdated IT makes it harder to meet data regulations like GDPR and CCPA, leading to over $2 billion in fines in 2023 (Statista, 2024).



Development Bottlenecks: Legacy-bound companies take 6-18 months longer to launch new digital products, forfeiting 3-8% in annual revenue due to missed market opportunities (Forrester, 2023).



Companies that modernize see up to 40% gains in productivity, 50% faster transaction speeds, and IT cost reductions of up to 41% (McKinsey, 2024).

The message is clear: modernizing outdated systems isn’t just an IT decision—it’s a business survival strategy.

Call to Action:

For senior executives ready to accelerate their digital transformation, discover how Adalo and DreamFactory are turning everyday employees into agents of change. Reach out to Adalo today for more information or to schedule a demo.

About Adalo

Adalo is a leading no-code platform that empowers businesses to build web and mobile applications with a simple drag-and-drop interface. Serving startups to enterprise teams, Adalo transforms ideas into impactful digital solutions without the need for extensive coding.

About DreamFactory

DreamFactory is an API integration platform that automatically generates secure REST APIs for diverse data sources, unifying legacy and modern systems under one secure access control plane. Its innovative approach enables enterprises to integrate and extend critical systems efficiently and securely.

Contact Information

James Crennan - CEO Adalo, Chairman DreamFactory - james.crennan@adalo.com , +1 (775) 577-7769

Glen Little - Director of Operations, Adalo - glen.little@adalo.com

Terence Bennett - CEO DreamFactory - terence.bennett@dreamfactory.com

References

1 ‘Flipping the Odds of Digital Transformation Success’ - BCG