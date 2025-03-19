MG Collectibles and Toys Exceeds Funding Goals, Gears Up for Accelerated Expansion Following Successful WeFunder Campaign

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MG Collectibles and Toys, the company specializing in nostalgic and iconic collectibles, today announced the successful completion of its Wefunder campaign, significantly exceeding its initial funding goals. The overwhelming support from individual investors will fuel the company’s accelerated expansion plans and solidify its position in the booming $600 billion collectibles market.

Following the initial press release announcing the investment opportunity, MG Collectibles saw a surge of interest from collectors and investors alike. The campaign, which offered investment opportunities starting at just $100, resonated with a wide audience eager to participate in the company’s projected 5x revenue growth.

"We are incredibly humbled and energized by the response to our Wefunder campaign," said Matthew Granberg, Founder and CEO of MG Collectibles. "The outpouring of support from our community is a testament to the passion surrounding nostalgic collectibles and the belief in our vision. We are now equipped to fast-track our expansion plans and bring even more iconic collectibles to market."

The funds raised will be strategically allocated to:

Scaling Production: Expanding manufacturing capabilities to meet the growing demand for MG Collectibles' products, particularly in light of the secured deals with brands like Popeye and Defenders of the Earth.

Enhancing Authentication Technology: Accelerating the development and implementation of advanced authentication solutions to combat counterfeiting and ensure the authenticity of collectibles.

Expanding Retail Partnerships: Securing additional retail partnerships to broaden distribution channels and place products on major store shelves, building upon the success of the New York Yankees collaboration.

Expanding the Product Line: increasing the amount of intellectual properties, and product lines offered.

Marketing and Community Building: Increasing brand awareness and engaging with the community of collectors through targeted marketing initiatives and events.



The success of the Wefunder campaign underscores the strong market demand for MG Collectibles' unique approach to reviving cherished memories through high-quality collectibles. The company’s strategic partnerships, diversified manufacturing, and focus on authenticity have positioned it as a disruptive force in the industry.

"We are committed to delivering exceptional value to our investors and collectors," Granberg added. "The funds raised through Wefunder will enable us to execute our growth strategy and solidify our position as a leader in the collectibles market. We are grateful for the trust and support of our investor community and look forward to sharing our continued success."

About MG Collectibles and Toys:

MG Collectibles and Toys specializes in the creation and distribution of high-quality, nostalgic, and iconic collectibles. With strategic partnerships and a focus on innovation, the company aims to become a leader in the $600 billion collectibles market.

Anisa Tershana

888-231-0302

t.anisa@mgcollectiblesandtoys.com

Marketing Manager

MGCT