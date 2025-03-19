Westland Insurance unveils new benefits brand: Westland Benefits

Surrey, BC/Territories of the Coast Salish (Kwantlen, Katzie, Semiahmoo, Tsawwassen First Nations), March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westland Insurance is proud to announce the launch of its new benefits brand, Westland Benefits, in BC, effective April 1, 2025. This launch marks a significant milestone in Westland’s continued growth, uniting its acquired benefits firms under one powerful national brand to better serve businesses across Canada.

Westland Benefits combines the personalized service and deep expertise of a boutique advisory firm with the scale, resources, and market influence of one of Canada’s largest insurance brokerages – offering employers of all sizes tailored, end-to-end benefits solutions.

Westland Insurance has appointed Matt Mann as the President of Westland Benefits. With extensive expertise in the benefits space and proven leadership in the insurance industry, Mann will oversee the growth and expansion of Westland Benefits across Canada.

“We’re excited to introduce Westland Benefits to BC,” said Jamie Lyons, President & CEO of Westland Insurance. “Over the past few years, we've made significant investments to strengthen our Employee Benefits offerings, including acquiring several high-performing advisory firms. Bringing these capabilities together under one unified brand – led by Matt – allows us to better serve our clients, compete more effectively in the market, and drive innovation at scale.”

The launch of Westland Benefits positions Westland to deliver a broader suite of benefits solutions – including group life and disability insurance, retirement and savings plans, key person coverage, and holistic wellness programs – to employers across most geographies in Canada. With plans to expand the Westland Benefits brand nationally, the company is poised to become a recognized leader in the Canadian benefits space.

“Launching Westland Benefits brand in BC is just the beginning – we’re at a breakthrough stage in terms of developing our national platform,” says Matt Mann, President of Westland Benefits. "I’m excited to lead this next chapter as we expand our operations across Canada. By bringing together our advisory culture, access to national insurance markets, and deep industry expertise, we’re uniquely positioned to help businesses of all sizes build competitive and high impact benefits programs.”

As part of this transition, Westland Benefits will bring together the existing operations of Dupuis Langen and Montridge Advisory Group, two highly regarded benefits firms that have played a key role in shaping the company’s success in the space. Clients can expect the same dedicated service and expertise they’ve always received, now under a unified national brand.

The introduction of Westland Benefits reinforces Westland Insurance’s commitment to helping Canadian businesses navigate the complex benefits landscape — ensuring organizations have access to innovative, people-focused solutions that drive employee well-being and business success.

For more information about Westland Benefits, visit our website.

About Westland Insurance Group:

Westland Insurance Group is one of the largest and fastest growing insurance brokers in Canada. Trading over $4 billion of premium, Westland continues to expand coast to coast. Westland's brokers provide expertise and advisory-based services across commercial, personal, employee benefits, farm, and specialty insurance segments. The company’s mission is to protect individuals, businesses, and communities across Canada with trusted advice and tailored insurance solutions. As a Canadian-based company, Westland is proud to support local communities, Canadian jobs, and a strong economy. For more information, please visit westlandinsurance.ca.