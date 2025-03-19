Questex’s Sensors Converge 2025 Gains Momentum with Over 150 Exhibitors, New Show Floor Activations, and Expanding Ecosystem of Innovation

Event Takes Place June 24-25 in Santa Clara, CA, Register to attend at sensorsconverge.com/register

NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge, North America’s largest and most influential event dedicated to sensors, electronics, and connectivity, is experiencing unprecedented momentum ahead of its 2025 edition. The event takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. With more than 150 exhibitors already confirmed—including 40+ first-time, new exhibitors—the event continues to solidify its position as the must-attend showcase for the sensor and electronics technologies defining the future.

From groundbreaking startups to global powerhouses, Sensors Converge is where innovation meets application—bringing together engineers, technologists, and thought leaders to explore the building blocks of next-generation systems: sensors, processing, and connectivity.

Expanded Exhibit Floor Showcases the Future of Technology

Attendees will experience technology in action through a dynamic exhibit floor featuring top sponsors, including Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, Mouser Electronics, DigiKey, WinSource Electronics, Microchip, Murata Electronics, TDK, ams OSRAM, and Javelin ASIC Devices.

New exhibitors joining the 2025 show include forward-thinking innovators such as: 221e, ADW Sensor Corp, ams OSRAM Group, AWID, BrainChip Inc., Chengdu Yaze Exhibition Service Co., Ltd., CTS Corp, Dataq Instruments, Digital Matter, Ellisys, FBGS Technologies GmBH, Friendcom, Fukuro Vision, Grinn Global, JDI Display America, Inc., Kyodo International, LNI Swissglass, Loadstar Sensors/StockVUE, Meerecompany Inc., Merit Sensor Systems, Micro Crystal AG, Moko Technology Ltd., NTT Devices America Inc., Orthogone Technologies, Pleora, Renesas Electronics America, Inc., SAFT, Sencure, Shinkoh Electronics Co., Ltd., SMK Electronics Corp., SolEpoxy, Inc., Stalker Sensors, Syntiant Corp., Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd., Trident IoT, Trinamix, VEGA Americas, Vigo Photonics, Viking Tech America Corporation, Vision Components Gmbh, and Zhejiang Jinray Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

New Activations and Experiences on the Show Floor

Attendees will benefit from a robust lineup of immersive, high-value experiences, including:

Sensors Converge Main Stage – Thought-provoking keynotes and expert panels featuring the brightest minds in sensors and electronics.

Autotech Council Startup Review – Discover cutting-edge mobility innovations from startup disruptors.

Edge AI Foundation Pavilion – Explore how AI is transforming edge devices with real-time intelligence and sensing capabilities.

Embedded Zone – See live demos and hands-on solutions driving embedded system innovation.

Startup Zone – Meet the next generation of sensor-driven startups and emerging technologies.

Tech Breakfast – Attendees can enjoy breakfast while previewing the latest technology Sensors Converge has to offer. Live Theater – interactive, on floor sessions focusing on product and tech details and innovation.

40th Anniversary Reception – Celebrate four decades of sensors innovation and community impact.

Converge Park – A collaborative lounge and networking hub at the heart of the expo floor.

Best of Sensors Awards – Recognizing breakthrough innovations and outstanding achievements in the industry.

Conference Program Drives Industry Transformation

The 2025 program will feature 100+ expert-led educational sessions and multiple in-depth workshops delivered by 100+ of the brightest minds in sensing, processing and connectivity. The program will cover three tracks driving industry transformation: Innovation & Next-Gen Tech, Process Design & Efficiency and Connectivity. Keynotes will be delivered by Seong-Hyok Sean Kim, Ph.D., Senior Research Fellow and Vice President at LG Electronics and Sanjay Kumar, Chief Semiconductor Officer, Nokia. Plus, half-day workshops are designed for engineers and developers seeking deep technical training. View the complete agenda here.

Where the Future Comes to Life

“Sensors are the foundation of modern technology—from AI to IoT, mobility to medtech—and Sensors Converge is the only place where the full ecosystem comes together under one roof,” said David Drain, Show Director of Sensors Converge. “This event is more than just an expo—it’s where engineering breakthroughs happen, partnerships are formed, and the future is imagined.”

With thousands of attendees expected, Sensors Converge offers unmatched opportunities to explore real-world applications, demo game-changing technologies, and engage directly with the companies pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

About Sensors Converge

Sensors Converge ( www.sensorsconverge.com ), formerly known as Sensors Expo & Conference, got its start 40 years ago bringing together the design engineering community to network, share ideas, and define the future roadmap for the sensors industry. Sensors Converge is part of the Fierce Technology Group, a division of Questex, which also produces the Best of Sensors Awards, Fierce Electronics and Fierce Sensors, as well as daily content and newsletters on Fierce Electronics at www.fierceelectronics.com .

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

