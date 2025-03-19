Alliance Witan PLC - Transaction In Own Shares

 | Source: Alliance Witan PLC Alliance Witan PLC

 
Alliance Witan PLC
LEI: 213800SZZD4E2IOZ9W55
  
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
 
Alliance Witan PLC (“the Company”) announces that today the Company purchased 250,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1,189.7759p per share, to be held in Treasury.
 
Following the transaction, the Company’s issued share capital comprises 405,193,982 ordinary shares of which 5,552,000 ordinary shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 399,641,982 ordinary shares.
 
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 399,641,982 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.
 
Enquiries:
 
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
 
Telephone: 0131 378 0500
 
19 March 2025