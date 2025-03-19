HighCo: Agreement to sell High Connexion

Aix-en-Provence, 19 March 2025 (7 p.m.)

HIGHCO SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS SUBSIDIARY HIGH CONNEXION

HighCo announces that it has entered into an agreement, subject to conditions precedent, to sell its subsidiary High Connexion, in which it holds a 51% stake and which is jointly owned with Bruno Laurent – Chairman and founder of High Connexion, who owns 49% of the company – to a group of investors including Albarest Partners and Guillaume Guttin. This sale covers the entire 51% stake in High Connexion SAS, leader in mobile marketing and payment solutions, located in Oullins, near Lyon.

The deal is in line with the Group’s strategy to ramp up the development of its core business, which is structured into its two key divisions: Activation and Consulting & In-store media selling.

In 2025, HighCo Group intends to push forward with its growth, investments and innovation policy, especially in its Activation division.

Founded in 2008 alongside Bruno Laurent, member of the Group’s Management Committee, High Connexion generated a contribution margin of €8.65 m1 in 2024, for contribution revenue of €60.18 m1, representing 12.5% of consolidated gross profit and 41.1% of consolidated revenue in 2024. The contribution to the Group’s profit before interest, tax and restructuring costs (headline PBIT) in 2024 totalled €4.37 m1. The company currently has 27 employees.

Adjusted for High Connexion, the Group’s consolidated revenue and gross profit in 2024 would come out to €86.2 m2 (€146.38 m reported) and €61.03 m2 (€69.16 m reported), respectively.

The impacts of this transaction on the other financial indicators will be disclosed in the next press release on the Group’s 2024 earnings on Wednesday, 26 March.

HighCo will inform the market when the conditions precedent are met. These requirements are primarily regulatory in nature and are expected to be satisfied by 30 June. A press release will be published once the deal is complete.

The income from this disposal should enable HighCo to propose an exceptional dividend of €1 per share as a result of the sale.

1 Data currently being audited.

2 Unaudited data.

About HighCo

As an expert in marketing and communication, HighCo supports brands and retailers in accelerating the transformation of retail.

Listed in compartment C of Euronext Paris, and eligible for SME equity savings plans (“PEA-PME”), HighCo has 450 employees.

HighCo has achieved a Gold rating from EcoVadis, meaning that the Group is ranked in the top 5% of companies in terms of CSR performance and responsible purchasing.

