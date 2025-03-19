Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Colorado Springs, Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Foxtail Crossing, is coming soon near the intersection of Tutt Boulevard and Dublin Boulevard in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is underway, and sales will start in early summer 2025.

Foxtail Crossing is a brand-new gated community located close to every comfort and convenience. Offering the rare opportunity to live in a private, gated community, Foxtail Crossing will include luxury single-family paired homes up to 2,067 square feet, and the ability to select from an array of personalization options. Each home will be built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Pricing will start in the low $500,000s.





“With floor plans designed for today’s buyers and unrivaled personalization options, Foxtail Crossing will offer residents the best in luxury living in one of the most convenient areas in Colorado Springs,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new home designs to this desirable location.”

Residents will enjoy proximity to Powers Boulevard and Woodmen Road with easy access to military installations and a wide array of nearby medical facilities, entertainment, outdoor recreation, and more. Children will attend school in the Falcon School District 49, and the community is only minutes away from Vista Ridge High School.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the El Paso County area include Heights at Cottonwood Creek, Toll Brothers at Jackson Creek, Toll Brothers at Kissing Camels, and Toll Brothers at Wolf Ranch.

For more information, call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/Colorado.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine’s World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

