SWKS INVESTOR NOTICE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) securities between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), have until Monday, May 5, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Skyworks class action lawsuit. Captioned Nunez v. Skyworks Solutions, Inc., No. 25-cv-00411 (C.D. Cal.), the Skyworks class action lawsuit charges Skyworks and certain of Skyworks' top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Skyworks designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products.

The Skyworks class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Skyworks’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from smartphone upgrade cycles and macroeconomic fluctuations; (ii) Skyworks’ optimistic reports of growth, earnings potential, and anticipated margins fell short of reality as they relied far too heavily on Skyworks’ partnership with its largest customer and launch of that customer’s newest phone; and (iii) Skyworks was not equipped to execute on their perceived growth potential.

The Skyworks class action lawsuit further alleges that on February 5, 2025, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provided lower-than anticipated revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025, attributing the results and low guidance to a “competitive landscape” that had “intensified” in recent years. On this news, the price of Skyworks stock fell more than 24%, according to the complaint.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Skyworks securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Skyworks class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Skyworks class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Skyworks class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Skyworks class action lawsuit.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud cases.

