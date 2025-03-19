Compagnie de Financement Foncier : Publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier's 2024 Universal Registration Document

Paris, March 19, 2025
Press release: publication of Compagnie de Financement Foncier’s 2024
Universal Registration Document including the annual financial report
Compagnie de Financement Foncier announces the publication of its 2024 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel) including the annual financial report.
It was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF) on March 19, 2025 under the number D.25-0114
This report is available on the company’s website at https://foncier.fr/ under:
“Financial Communication / Regulated information”.
Copies of this document are also available at the following address:
COMPAGNIE DE FINANCEMENT FONCIER
182, Avenue de France
75 013 PARIS
Contact : Financial Communication - bal-comfi@creditfoncier.fr
Attachment