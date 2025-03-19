Mumubit Announces Multi-Chain IDO Platform and Builder Node System to Empower Blockchain Projects

Miami, FL, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mumubit, a leading Web3 launch platform, officially announces the expansion of its Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platform with multi-chain capabilities, alongside its innovative Builder Node System. These developments mark a significant step forward in providing blockchain projects with decentralized and transparent fundraising solutions while fostering long-term growth and community engagement.







Multi-Chain IDO System: Simplifying Cross-Chain Operations

Mumubit’s IDO platform transforms fundraising by allowing projects to raise funds on one blockchain while issuing tokens on another, making it easier to tap into multiple blockchain ecosystems.

One of Mumubit’s key advantages is its early investor benefits, demonstrated by the success of the King of Evolution (KOE) IDO on Mumubit. It raised $50,000 within just five minutes, showcasing the platform's ability to mobilize resources quickly and generate 14x returns for early backers in a matter of hours. This success highlights Mumubit’s ability to deliver high returns for early participants while ensuring ongoing support post-IDO, helping projects maintain momentum and achieve sustained growth.

Mumubit’s multi-chain functionality aligns with its vision of interoperability in the blockchain space. By enabling projects to operate across multiple chains, Mumubit positions itself as a leader in decentralized finance (DeFi), where cross-chain solutions are crucial for scalability and inclusivity.

Builder Node System: Driving Community Growth

Mumubit’s Builder Node System is a vital component of its community-driven growth model, backed by MCTP tokens. It includes three node types:

Validator Nodes – Ensure security and governance.

– Ensure security and governance. Influencer Nodes – Boost project awareness.

– Boost project awareness. Contributor Nodes – Enable participation in specific projects.

The Builder Node System establishes a decentralized and rewarding structure, allowing users to participate in platform development and earn rewards based on their roles. It also incentivizes community members to refer new users, expanding Mumubit’s ecosystem.

Validator Nodes stake at least 100,000 MCTP tokens, ensuring transaction integrity and decentralized governance while reinforcing network security.

Influencer Nodes amplify Web3 projects by leveraging their platforms for promotion, earning exclusive rewards and recognition in return.

Contributor Nodes are free of charge and offer an entry point for users to engage in specific Web3 projects, from gaming to development, making Mumubit an inclusive and community-driven platform.

Mumubit Single Sign-On (SSO) System

The Mumubit Single Sign-On (SSO) system lets users easily access all Mumubit projects with a single login, keeping their personal data, such as wallet addresses, secure while streamlining their experience across the platform. This feature enhances both user convenience and security, bridging the gap between Mumubit users and ecosystem projects.

Expanding the Ecosystem with Web3 Gaming

Mumubit is enhancing engagement through Web3 gaming, merging entertainment with earning potential. These games strengthen the ecosystem and attract diverse audiences.

Mumu Tycoon – A business simulation game that immerses players in the world of entrepreneurship. Players build and grow their virtual empire while earning in-game rewards, strengthening Mumubit’s Web3 ecosystem by combining entertainment with the potential for real-world earnings.

– A business simulation game that immerses players in the world of entrepreneurship. Players build and grow their virtual empire while earning in-game rewards, strengthening Mumubit’s Web3 ecosystem by combining entertainment with the potential for real-world earnings. Mumu Nail Master – A fast-paced puzzle game that challenges precision and strategy! Players must carefully remove all the wooden bars from the nail without letting it fall, all before the countdown timer reaches zero. Each level presents increasingly complex structures, requiring sharp problem-solving skills and quick reflexes.

– A fast-paced puzzle game that challenges precision and strategy! Players must carefully remove all the wooden bars from the nail without letting it fall, all before the countdown timer reaches zero. Each level presents increasingly complex structures, requiring sharp problem-solving skills and quick reflexes. Fire Squad – A thrilling tower defense survival game where players must defend their base from relentless zombie waves! Strategically place and upgrade weapons, turrets, and defenses to hold the line against the undead horde. As the game progresses, zombies become faster, stronger, and smarter, forcing players to adapt their tactics, upgrade their gear, and unlock powerful new weapons.

These fully developed and owned games blend fun with earning opportunities, reinforcing Mumubit’s commitment to a dynamic Web3 community. Additionally, Mumubit has partnered with projects like FastX to expand its reach and node utilities.

Looking Ahead: Mumubit’s Vision for the Future

As Mumubit continues its journey of innovation, its commitment to building an inclusive Web3 community remains clear. By blending cutting-edge technology with seamless user experiences, Mumubit is not just participating in the decentralized revolution—it is shaping its future.

Mumubit envisions inspiring a new generation of builders and investors, making Web3 more accessible. Beyond technological advancements, the platform fosters collaboration, transparency, and inclusivity, redefining how blockchain projects are launched and sustained. With this holistic approach, Mumubit cements its place at the forefront of the Web3 revolution, setting new standards for excellence and impact.

