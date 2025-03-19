OKLAHOMA CITY, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federman & Sherwood investigates Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy for data breach. On March 14, 2025, Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy filed notice of a data breach with the Attorney General of Vermont. Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy experienced a cybersecurity incident involving their network on or about January 21, 2025. Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy immediately launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party gained access to the Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy network and accessed certain individuals’ personal and sensitive information. On March 14, 2025, Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy began to send out data breach notification letters to all individuals impacted by the data breach.

The type of information potentially exposed includes:

Full Name

Date of Birth

Social Security Number

Driver’s License or State ID

Medical Information

Health Insurance Information

Other sensitive information



Headquartered in Orchard Park, New York, Cottrill's Specialty Pharmacy is an independently owned pharmacy that specializes in the treatment of chronic conditions, genetic disorders, and rare diseases.

If received a data breach notice letter and you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tashia Poore either by email at tdp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.

Tashia Poore

FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD

(405) 235-1560