Facephi Launches AI-Powered Solution to Detect Money Mule Accounts

Alicante, March 19th, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) (“Facephi” or the “Company”), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, announces the launch of a new AI-powered service designed to detect and prevent Money Mule Accounts.

In today’s financial landscape, money mule accounts have become a key mechanism for cash withdrawals and money laundering linked to illicit activities. Although they often go unnoticed, they pose a significant threat to financial institutions.

Despite initiatives like Interpol’s #YourAccountYourCrime campaign2 aimed at educating citizens, as well as efforts from various institutions to combat this crime, money mule accounts remain a crucial tool for laundering illicit funds. In 2024 alone, an estimated US$3.1 trillion in illicit funds circulated in the U.S3, highlighting the scale of the problem and the urgent need for stronger detection and prevention measures.

Facephi’s AI-Driven Approach to Fraud Prevention

To combat this growing threat, financial institutions must adopt proactive detection strategies, including:

Pre-fraud signal analysis – Identifying suspicious patterns in account openings and transactions using advanced analytics and honeypots.

Account classification – Flagging unusual movements and structured laundering schemes through behavioral monitoring.

Interbank collaboration – Secure intelligence-sharing networks to enhance fraud prevention efforts without compromising user privacy.





Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi, commented: “As financial crime evolves, Facephi remains at the forefront, leveraging AI-driven detection models and behavioral analytics to support financial institutions in combating money mule networks. Strengthened collaboration and advanced technology will be critical to tackling this global challenge.”

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

