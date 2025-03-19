Thomas Cavanagh Construction Fined $100,000 for Gas Line Strikes in Ottawa

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited (Cavanagh Construction) has been fined $100,000 after pleading guilty last week to five safety violations under the Technical Standards and Safety Act. Cavanagh Construction’s violations resulted in damage to multiple gas lines in and around Ottawa, causing gas outages for six homes and a retail mall. The Ontario Court of Justice also imposed a 25% victim surcharge.

Between March 28, 2023, and July 24, 2024, while under contract with the City of Ottawa for tunnel and pipeline upgrades, Cavanagh Construction caused 11 gas line breaks. The company had proper locates and maps identifying gas lines and was aware that regulations prohibit using mechanical excavators within one metre of a gas line. Despite this, Cavanagh Construction used mechanical excavators instead of the required hand digging or hydro excavation methods near pipelines, leading to breaks and gas supply disruptions for homes and businesses.

“Using heavy machinery for excavation near pipelines is unsafe, as reflected in our safety regulations, and this case has proven that,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA). “It is important to be cautious when digging because unsafe practices can put many people at risk of losing heat, hot water, and the ability to prepare meals. In the most serious cases, it can lead to explosions that cause property damage, injuries, or even loss of life.”

TSSA reminds individuals and businesses to contact Ontario One Call before digging to locate underground infrastructure, including gas, hydro, cable, and phone lines. Any damaged pipelines or gas leaks should be reported immediately to the Ministry of the Environment’s Spills Action Centre at 1-800-268-6060 or TSSA at 1-877-682-8772.

