Safe Bulkers Announces Participation in Capital Link’s Investor Conference in New York on Monday, March 31, 2025

MONACO, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe Bulkers, Inc. (“Safe Bulkers”) (NYSE: SB), an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, announced today it will participate in the 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 31, 2025, at the Metropolitan Club in New York City. During the forum, Safe Bulkers will be available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors.

The 19th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum is a leading event that will bring together executives, investors, and analysts to discuss key macroeconomic trends and market dynamics shaping the global shipping sector. The 19th edition of the forum will provide a comprehensive review and outlook of various shipping markets, featuring insights from industry leaders and timely discussions following the release of annual corporate results.

Attendance at Capital Link Forums is complimentary.

To view the full forum agenda, please visit: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/agenda.html

Safe Bulkers will participate in the following discussions:

Energy Transition – Is It Still Happening? 10:20 AM – 11:00 AM ET

Dry Bulk Shipping Sector: 11:20 AM – 12:15 PM

Institutional Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Safe Bulkers can register via the following link and select Safe Bulkers https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2025newyork/signup-1x1.html

About Safe Bulkers, Inc.

The Safe Bulkers is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain and iron ore, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest users of marine drybulk transportation services. The Company’s common stock, series C preferred stock and series D preferred stock are listed on the NYSE, and trade under the symbols “SB”, “SB.PR.C” and “SB.PR.D”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events, the Company’s growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy, including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “estimates” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, business disruptions due to natural disasters or other events, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the demand for drybulk vessels, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates, changes in TCE rates, changes in fuel prices, risks associated with operations outside the United States, general domestic and international political conditions, uncertainty in the banking sector and other related market volatility, disruption of shipping routes due to political events, risks associated with vessel construction and other factors listed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertakings to release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For further information please contact:

Company Contact: Dr. Loukas Barmparis President

Safe Bulkers, Inc.

Tel.: +30 2 111 888 400

+357 25 887 200

E-Mail: d irectors@safebulkers.com