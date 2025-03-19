Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2025 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025

Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

RMBS Valuation Characteristics

RMBS Assets by Agency

Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results

Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty

RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics ($ in thousands) Realized Realized Dec 24 - Feb-25 Feb-25 Net Weighted CPR CPR Weighted Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest Current Fair % of Current Average Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1) Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) Fixed Rate RMBS 15yr 5.0 TBA $ 200,000 $ 201,031 3.17 % 100.52 5.00 % 5.85 % 7 169 n/a n/a $ 2,583 $ (2,979 ) 15yr Total 200,000 201,031 3.17 % 100.52 5.00 % 5.85 % 7 169 n/a n/a 2,583 (2,979 ) 30yr 3.0 881,599 782,764 12.34 % 88.79 3.00 % 3.48 % 48 304 6.0 % 6.4 % 23,328 (23,485 ) 30yr 3.5 173,314 159,742 2.52 % 92.17 3.50 % 4.04 % 60 287 4.1 % 5.2 % 4,469 (4,503 ) 30yr 4.0 520,477 489,830 7.72 % 94.11 4.00 % 4.78 % 37 319 2.9 % 3.8 % 12,148 (12,929 ) 30yr 4.5 300,514 290,541 4.58 % 96.68 4.50 % 5.44 % 32 324 8.3 % 8.5 % 5,944 (6,505 ) 30yr 5.0 566,664 559,269 8.81 % 98.69 5.00 % 5.94 % 27 328 6.5 % 6.4 % 10,575 (11,968 ) 30yr 5.5 698,599 704,919 11.11 % 100.90 5.50 % 6.47 % 11 346 3.3 % 4.5 % 11,959 (14,282 ) 30yr 6.0 1,458,465 1,495,198 23.56 % 102.52 6.00 % 6.97 % 12 344 9.2 % 8.0 % 18,565 (23,726 ) 30yr 6.5 1,282,166 1,331,458 20.98 % 103.84 6.50 % 7.44 % 11 345 8.1 % 7.4 % 11,730 (15,849 ) 30yr 7.0 299,681 315,040 4.97 % 105.13 7.00 % 7.94 % 16 337 17.3 % 19.6 % 2,272 (2,864 ) 30yr Total 6,181,479 6,128,761 96.59 % 99.15 5.26 % 6.12 % 23 332 7.3 % 7.3 % 100,990 (116,111 ) Total Pass-Through MBS 6,381,479 6,329,792 99.76 % 99.19 5.26 % 6.12 % 22 327 7.3 % 7.3 % 103,573 (119,090 ) Structured MBS IO 20yr 4.0 6,731 620 0.01 % 9.20 4.00 % 4.57 % 157 76 8.5 % 8.9 % 3 (4 ) IO 30yr 3.0 2,579 309 0.00 % 11.97 3.00 % 3.64 % 121 229 1.0 % 1.0 % - (1 ) IO 30yr 4.0 70,162 13,190 0.21 % 18.80 4.00 % 4.60 % 126 225 4.0 % 5.2 % (238 ) 143 IO 30yr 4.5 3,058 562 0.01 % 18.38 4.50 % 4.99 % 176 171 6.5 % 8.0 % (4 ) 1 IO 30yr 5.0 1,596 335 0.01 % 21.01 5.00 % 5.37 % 176 171 7.9 % 17.2 % (5 ) 3 IO Total 84,126 15,016 0.24 % 17.85 4.01 % 4.59 % 131 210 4.5 % 5.7 % (244 ) 142 IIO 30yr 4.0 21,553 219 0.00 % 1.02 0.00 % 4.40 % 89 259 0.4 % 0.4 % 102 (72 ) Total Structured RMBS 105,679 15,235 0.24 % 14.42 3.19 % 4.55 % 122 220 3.6 % 4.6 % (142 ) 70 Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,487,158 $ 6,345,027 100.00 % 5.22 % 6.09 % 24 325 7.3 % 7.2 % $ 103,431 $ (119,020 )





Hedge

Modeled Interest Notional Period

Rate Sensitivity (1) Hedge Balance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS) 3-Month SOFR Futures $ (115,000 ) Aug-26 $ (1,150 ) $ 1,150 5-Year Treasury Future(2) (377,500 ) Jun-25 (7,861 ) 7,743 10-Year Treasury Future(3) (193,500 ) Jun-25 (6,097 ) 6,036 10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (137,500 ) Jun-25 (6,152 ) 5,893 Swaps (3,459,300 ) May-31 (95,789 ) 92,325 TBA (185,000 ) Mar-25 (2,452 ) 3,158 Hedge Total $ (4,467,800 ) $ (119,501 ) $ 116,305 Rate Shock Grand Total $ (16,070 ) $ (2,715 )





(1) Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially. (2) Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million. (3) Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million. (4) Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.





RMBS Assets by Agency ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of February 28, 2025 Fannie Mae $ 4,385,021 69.1 % Freddie Mac 1,960,006 30.9 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,345,027 100.0 %





Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test ($ in thousands) Percentage Fair of Asset Category Value Portfolio As of February 28, 2025 Non-Whole Pool Assets $ 403,993 6.4 % Whole Pool Assets 5,941,034 93.6 % Total Mortgage Assets $ 6,345,027 100.0 %





Borrowings By Counterparty ($ in thousands) Weighted Weighted % of Average Average Total Total Repo Maturity Longest

As of February 28, 2025 Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity

MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. $ 337,100 6.0 % 4.41 % 15 3/21/2025 Citigroup Global Markets Inc 319,721 5.7 % 4.45 % 26 3/27/2025 RBC Capital Markets, LLC 318,416 5.7 % 4.45 % 19 3/20/2025 ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 295,023 5.3 % 4.46 % 53 4/22/2025 Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 290,712 5.2 % 4.45 % 43 4/21/2025 Goldman, Sachs & Co 272,372 4.9 % 4.45 % 27 3/27/2025 Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 271,034 4.8 % 4.46 % 21 3/21/2025 Marex Capital Markets Inc. 269,938 4.8 % 4.43 % 38 5/29/2025 ING Financial Markets LLC 254,173 4.5 % 4.45 % 25 4/14/2025 DV Securities, LLC Repo 250,076 4.5 % 4.45 % 28 3/28/2025 StoneX Financial Inc. 249,992 4.5 % 4.44 % 22 3/28/2025 Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 247,994 4.4 % 4.46 % 10 3/10/2025 Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 247,658 4.4 % 4.51 % 108 8/21/2025 Clear Street LLC 235,753 4.2 % 4.51 % 24 4/28/2025 ASL Capital Markets Inc. 235,735 4.2 % 4.44 % 19 3/21/2025 J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 235,127 4.2 % 4.45 % 10 3/27/2025 South Street Securities, LLC 227,340 4.1 % 4.45 % 29 4/29/2025 Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 202,871 3.6 % 4.48 % 13 3/20/2025 Daiwa Securities America Inc. 201,167 3.6 % 4.45 % 24 3/24/2025 The Bank of Nova Scotia 191,841 3.4 % 4.45 % 21 3/21/2025 Bank of Montreal 188,122 3.4 % 4.46 % 27 3/27/2025 Banco Santander SA 142,592 2.6 % 4.47 % 18 3/18/2025 Nomura Securities International, Inc. 70,497 1.3 % 4.46 % 52 4/21/2025 Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 36,032 0.6 % 4.47 % 13 3/13/2025 Total Borrowings $ 5,591,286 100.0 % 4.45 % 29 8/21/2025

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Robert E. Cauley

3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963

Telephone: (772) 231-1400