Orchid Island Capital Announces March 2025 Monthly Dividend and February 28, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

  • March 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of February 28, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected April 9, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of March 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid April 29, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on March 31, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of March 31, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on April 9, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of March 19, 2025, the Company had 105,873,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of February 28, 2025, the Company had 98,853,628 shares of common stock outstanding. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had 82,622,464 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of February 28, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

 
RMBS Valuation Characteristics
($ in thousands)            
                                     Realized   
                                  Realized Dec 24 -   
                                  Feb-25 Feb-25   
                  Net         Weighted CPR CPR   
                  Weighted         Average (1-Month) (3-Month) Modeled Interest
  Current Fair % of Current Average         Maturity (Reported (Reported Rate Sensitivity (1)
Type Face Value Portfolio Price Coupon GWAC Age (Months) in Mar) in Mar) (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                                
15yr 5.0 TBA $200,000  $201,031   3.17%  100.52   5.00%  5.85%  7   169   n/a   n/a  $2,583  $(2,979)
15yr Total  200,000   201,031   3.17%  100.52   5.00%  5.85%  7   169   n/a   n/a   2,583   (2,979)
30yr 3.0  881,599   782,764   12.34%  88.79   3.00%  3.48%  48   304   6.0%  6.4%  23,328   (23,485)
30yr 3.5  173,314   159,742   2.52%  92.17   3.50%  4.04%  60   287   4.1%  5.2%  4,469   (4,503)
30yr 4.0  520,477   489,830   7.72%  94.11   4.00%  4.78%  37   319   2.9%  3.8%  12,148   (12,929)
30yr 4.5  300,514   290,541   4.58%  96.68   4.50%  5.44%  32   324   8.3%  8.5%  5,944   (6,505)
30yr 5.0  566,664   559,269   8.81%  98.69   5.00%  5.94%  27   328   6.5%  6.4%  10,575   (11,968)
30yr 5.5  698,599   704,919   11.11%  100.90   5.50%  6.47%  11   346   3.3%  4.5%  11,959   (14,282)
30yr 6.0  1,458,465   1,495,198   23.56%  102.52   6.00%  6.97%  12   344   9.2%  8.0%  18,565   (23,726)
30yr 6.5  1,282,166   1,331,458   20.98%  103.84   6.50%  7.44%  11   345   8.1%  7.4%  11,730   (15,849)
30yr 7.0  299,681   315,040   4.97%  105.13   7.00%  7.94%  16   337   17.3%  19.6%  2,272   (2,864)
30yr Total  6,181,479   6,128,761   96.59%  99.15   5.26%  6.12%  23   332   7.3%  7.3%  100,990   (116,111)
Total Pass-Through MBS  6,381,479   6,329,792   99.76%  99.19   5.26%  6.12%  22   327   7.3%  7.3%  103,573   (119,090)
Structured MBS                                                
IO 20yr 4.0  6,731   620   0.01%  9.20   4.00%  4.57%  157   76   8.5%  8.9%  3   (4)
IO 30yr 3.0  2,579   309   0.00%  11.97   3.00%  3.64%  121   229   1.0%  1.0%  -   (1)
IO 30yr 4.0  70,162   13,190   0.21%  18.80   4.00%  4.60%  126   225   4.0%  5.2%  (238)  143 
IO 30yr 4.5  3,058   562   0.01%  18.38   4.50%  4.99%  176   171   6.5%  8.0%  (4)  1 
IO 30yr 5.0  1,596   335   0.01%  21.01   5.00%  5.37%  176   171   7.9%  17.2%  (5)  3 
IO Total  84,126   15,016   0.24%  17.85   4.01%  4.59%  131   210   4.5%  5.7%  (244)  142 
IIO 30yr 4.0  21,553   219   0.00%  1.02   0.00%  4.40%  89   259   0.4%  0.4%  102   (72)
Total Structured RMBS  105,679   15,235   0.24%  14.42   3.19%  4.55%  122   220   3.6%  4.6%  (142)  70 
                                                 
Total Mortgage Assets $6,487,158  $6,345,027   100.00%      5.22%  6.09%  24   325   7.3%  7.2% $103,431  $(119,020)
                                                 


    Hedge
 Modeled Interest
 Notional Period
 Rate Sensitivity (1)
HedgeBalance End (-50 BPS) (+50 BPS)
3-Month SOFR Futures$(115,000)  Aug-26  $(1,150) $1,150 
5-Year Treasury Future(2) (377,500)  Jun-25   (7,861)  7,743 
10-Year Treasury Future(3) (193,500)  Jun-25   (6,097)  6,036 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (137,500)  Jun-25   (6,152)  5,893 
Swaps (3,459,300)  May-31   (95,789)  92,325 
TBA (185,000)  Mar-25   (2,452)  3,158 
Hedge Total$(4,467,800)     $(119,501) $116,305 
Rate Shock Grand Total        $(16,070) $(2,715)


(1)Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $107.94 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $407.5 million.
(3)Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $111.09 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $215.0 million.
(4)Ten-year Ultra Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.25 at February 28, 2025. The market value of the short position was $157.1 million.
  


RMBS Assets by Agency  
($ in thousands)  
     Percentage
 Fair of
Asset CategoryValue Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025       
Fannie Mae$4,385,021   69.1%
Freddie Mac 1,960,006   30.9%
Total Mortgage Assets$6,345,027   100.0%
        


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test
($ in thousands)  
     Percentage
 Fair of
Asset CategoryValue Portfolio
As of February 28, 2025       
Non-Whole Pool Assets$403,993   6.4%
Whole Pool Assets 5,941,034   93.6%
Total Mortgage Assets$6,345,027   100.0%
        


Borrowings By Counterparty    
($ in thousands)    
         Weighted Weighted    
     % of Average Average    
 Total Total Repo Maturity Longest
As of February 28, 2025Borrowings Debt Rate in Days Maturity
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd.$337,100   6.0%  4.41%  15   3/21/2025 
Citigroup Global Markets Inc 319,721   5.7%  4.45%  26   3/27/2025 
RBC Capital Markets, LLC 318,416   5.7%  4.45%  19   3/20/2025 
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 295,023   5.3%  4.46%  53   4/22/2025 
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. 290,712   5.2%  4.45%  43   4/21/2025 
Goldman, Sachs & Co 272,372   4.9%  4.45%  27   3/27/2025 
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith 271,034   4.8%  4.46%  21   3/21/2025 
Marex Capital Markets Inc. 269,938   4.8%  4.43%  38   5/29/2025 
ING Financial Markets LLC 254,173   4.5%  4.45%  25   4/14/2025 
DV Securities, LLC Repo 250,076   4.5%  4.45%  28   3/28/2025 
StoneX Financial Inc. 249,992   4.5%  4.44%  22   3/28/2025 
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 247,994   4.4%  4.46%  10   3/10/2025 
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 247,658   4.4%  4.51%  108   8/21/2025 
Clear Street LLC 235,753   4.2%  4.51%  24   4/28/2025 
ASL Capital Markets Inc. 235,735   4.2%  4.44%  19   3/21/2025 
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 235,127   4.2%  4.45%  10   3/27/2025 
South Street Securities, LLC 227,340   4.1%  4.45%  29   4/29/2025 
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 202,871   3.6%  4.48%  13   3/20/2025 
Daiwa Securities America Inc. 201,167   3.6%  4.45%  24   3/24/2025 
The Bank of Nova Scotia 191,841   3.4%  4.45%  21   3/21/2025 
Bank of Montreal 188,122   3.4%  4.46%  27   3/27/2025 
Banco Santander SA 142,592   2.6%  4.47%  18   3/18/2025 
Nomura Securities International, Inc. 70,497   1.3%  4.46%  52   4/21/2025 
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 36,032   0.6%  4.47%  13   3/13/2025 
Total Borrowings$5,591,286   100.0%  4.45%  29   8/21/2025 
                    

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400


