Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in The Pennsylvania State Education Association Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennsylvania State Education Association (“PSEA”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted personal information of approximately 500,000 individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers, Social Security Numbers, bank account information, payment card information, passport numbers, taxpayer ID numbers, health insurance information, and medical information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against PSEA related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from PSEA, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

